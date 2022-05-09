Bernadette "Bernie" Ann Vecchiollo of Scandia, Minnesota, died on May 8, 2022, at the age of 82 after a rapid decline in health. She was a devoted partner in marriage and a loving mother to three children. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Bernie was born in Chicago in 1939 to Anna and Michael Kravchuk, Sr. She was the second child and first daughter in the family. She grew up in Chicago and graduated from Harrison High School in 1957.
Bernie worked in the accounting department at Link-Belt for a short time until her marriage to Harry Vecchiollo at Chicago's St. Roman Catholic Church on November 7, 1959. Being a woman of deep faith, she was active in the Women's Guild at St. Roman's and, indeed, in Catholic communities her whole life. By 1972, she and Harry had three children, and that year the family moved to Scandia.
Once in Minnesota, Bernie quickly got involved with the Council of Catholic Women (CCW) at St. Peter's Church in Forest Lake, where she volunteered for many years. Her experience with the successful rummage sales at St. Peter's in the 1970s led her to join forces with several other local women to start the Community Helping Hand in 1979, where Bernie served on the board as treasurer.
In addition to her volunteer activities, Bernie enjoyed many forms of crafting and often contributed her handiwork to boutique sales at St. Peter's. She also kept busy in the kitchen cooking meals, baking all manner of sweet treats, and preserving vegetables Harry grew in their garden.
In 1983, Bernie went back to work full time as a bookkeeper at the Federal Land Bank Association in Forest Lake, while taking classes at 916 Career and Tech Center. She later served as the staff bookkeeper at St. Peter's Church.
In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling to warmer climates with Harry during the winters, and shopping for bargains.
Bernie is survived by her husband, Harry; her daughter, Maria Hutchinson of Hugo, Minn.; her son Dominic Vecchiollo and son-in-law Lee Carpenter of Baltimore, Md.; and two grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Tom Krane and sister-in-law Kathy Krane of Western Springs, Ill. and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bernie was preceded in death by her son Anthony "Tony" Vecchiollo, her brother Michael "Sonny" Kravchuk, Jr., and her sister Constance "Connie" Vjestica.
The family will receive friends at Mattson Funeral Home in Forest Lake from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 and one hour prior to mass Tuesday at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake, with burial at Calvary Cemetery and lunch at St. Peter's immediately afterwards. Memorial contributions may be made to Lakes Life Care Center or the Community Helping Hand.
