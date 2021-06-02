Beatrice T. McLaughlin, age 90, born June 12, 1930, passed away on May 31, 2020. Survived by loving husband Patrick J. McLaughlin; daughter Terry, son Patrick, daughter Colleen, son Brian and son Daniel; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sister Rose Spangenberg. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Friday, June 11th at the Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to any Pro- Life organization. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390 www.muellerbies.com

