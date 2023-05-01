Barbara Jane Pfleger entered her eternal rest on April 24, 2023, at Morning Pointe of Tullahoma, Tennessee.
She was born January 18, 1940, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the daughter of Gerald and Viola LaPlant.
Barbara was the beloved wife of Robert Pfleger; loving mother of Christine (Rick) Mordorski, Robert (Josie), Laura Webb, Ken (Teri), and John (Caitlin); proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Barbara enjoyed her secretarial job (1998-2005) in the Volunteer Services Department of Fairview Lakes Medical Center where she worked with such wonderful and caring people. Volunteering was a big part of Barbara's life. She volunteered at her churches, her children's schools and activities and as a foreign exchange student host. Barbara also loved meeting with friends for lunch or getting together to work on crafts. But Barbara especially loved her family. She was very devoted to her husband and children.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gerald LaPlant.
Barbara is survived by her husband; children; grandchildren; her brother, John LaPlant and sister, Susan (Leonard) Finch.
