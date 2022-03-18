Barbara, age 88 of Forest Lake, MN. Devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on March 17, 2022.
Preceded in death by her parents, Roy & Marguerite Houle; siblings, Kenneth, Joanne Dufresne, Tom, and David; son-in-law, Dan Bjorkman.
She is survived by her loving children, Kathi Bjorkman, Karen Wichmann, Maureen Allan, and Patrick Gaughan; grandchildren, Sara & Megan Bjorkman, Grant & Nicole Wichmann, Ava & Emma Allan, Lucas, Bridget, Hugh, Mary, Margaret, and Joseph Gaughan; great-grandchildren, Dane Bjorkman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Barbara was an avid reader and world traveler. She enjoyed keeping in touch with her friends that meant the world to her. Barbara loved animals, theater, and the arts. She enjoyed hosting social gatherings where she would socialize. Barbara was a philanthropist in educational scholarships for underprivileged children.
A celebration of Barb's Life 3 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake, MN.
Reception to follow service. Service will be live streamed on Roberts Family Funeral Home website.
