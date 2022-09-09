Barbara "Barb" A. Gajeski, age 81, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudy; parents, Michael and Johanna Jerina; son, James; and daughter, Renee.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Jess (Tana), Kim (Shawn) Gillette, Tom (Jen); daughter-in-law, Becky; son-in-law, Kris Miller; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Jerina; other family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends from 5-8 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Mattson Funeral Home 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In honor of Barb's love of flowers and Gophers Hockey, please wear something floral or maroon and gold.
