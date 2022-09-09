Barbara "Barb" A. Gajeski, age 81, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudy; parents, Michael and Johanna Jerina; son, James; and daughter, Renee.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Jess (Tana), Kim (Shawn) Gillette, Tom (Jen); daughter-in-law, Becky; son-in-law, Kris Miller; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Jerina; other family and friends.

