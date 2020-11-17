Arlene C. Agnes

Arlene C.Agnes, age 94, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, passed away November 16, 2020 of natural declining health complicated by COVID at Parmly on the Lake. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald. She is survived by daughters, Jodie (Dave) Drews, Lynette (Rich) Stream, LuAnne (Glenn) Row; sons, Jim (Michelle), Dick (Lorraine), Tom (Linda); grandchildren, Dave Drews Jr., Dustin (Katie) Drews, Ben (Julie) Stream, Christine (Jay) Frenning, Dan Stream, Jeremy (Jamie) Agnes, Josh (Janelle) Agnes, Jesse (Megan) Agnes, Joe (Emily) Stafne, Chantel Duffney, Jonny Agnes, Vanessa Agnes; several great grandchildren. Arlene loved her large family, studying the Bible, and quilting; which she made hundreds of over the years. Services will be held at a later date.

