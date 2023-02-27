Arleen Fredericksen

Arleen V. Fredericksen, age 86, of Owatonna and formerly of Forest Lake, died on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Timberdale Trace Assisted Living, Owatonna.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Meriden on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Billie Jo Wicks officiating. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at the church for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Arleen Virginia, the daughter of Vernon and Georgia (Muzzy) Malberg was born on August 30, 1936, in Thief River Falls. She married Ronald Fredericksen on July 9, 1966, and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2009. She was formerly employed as a teacher in Holt, Minnesota, at American Hardware Mutual Insurance Company and at Dayton's. Arleen enjoyed quilting, reading, gardening and genealogy.
She is survived by two daughters, Vonna (and Keith) Dinse of Owatonna and Vicki (and Jason) Shawd of Bloomington, IL; four grandchildren, Kiana (and Kyle Johnson) Shawd, Mallory Olson, Adam Olson and Evan Shawd.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Ronald Fredericksen.
