Arleen Fredericksen

Arleen V. Fredericksen, age 86, of Owatonna and formerly of Forest Lake, died on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Timberdale Trace Assisted Living, Owatonna.

Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Meriden on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Billie Jo Wicks officiating. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at the church for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

