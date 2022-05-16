Anton "Tony" Roggemann, Sr., age 88, of Cambridge died May 13, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Anton Charles Roggemann was born January 31, 1934 in Plymouth, Minnesota to Anton and Anna (Gustafson) Roggemann. He graduated from Minneapolis Vocational High School in 1953. Tony then served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany and was a Communication Specialist, Sharp Shooter and Driver. On July 1, 1961, Tony married Carol Hartig in North Minneapolis. They raised their four children in Scandia where they lived for 50 years. Tony worked as an Electrical Specialist at Honeywell for 38 years. He also farmed and was especially proud of his beef cattle. They made their home in Cambridge for the last 10 years.
Tony was a faithful Christian and was very involved in the churches he attended over the years, including being a Deacon at Chisago Lakes Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church in Cambridge. He was also very involved in prison ministry.
His hobbies also included fishing, restoring Oliver tractors, and splitting firewood; he loved to work hard.
Tony is survived by his children, Dan Roggemann, Mike (Leanne) Roggemann, Anton Jr. (Lisa) Roggemann, and Liz (Richard) Brown; grandchildren, Cassie (Morgan), Lisa (Chad), John (Rachel), Kevin (Melissa), Jared, Matthew (Keira), Nikki (Jacob), and Nathan (Kayla); 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Bjorgan, Evelyn Johnson, and Myron Roggemann; and by many other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; a granddaughter, Alanna; sister, Harriet Virkus; and brothers-in-law, Phil Virkus and Jim Bjorgan.
Funeral service 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 20th at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a visitation one hour prior. Interment 11:30 A.M. Monday, May 23rd at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.