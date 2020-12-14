Anton “Tony” Christopher Anderson, age 85, resident of Birchwood Health Care Center, Forest Lake, MN passed away on December 8, 2020. He was born February 1, 1935 in Trenton Township, Wisconsin. Tony is now resting peacefully following a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia, among other chronic illnesses. Tony is preceded in death by parents Paul and Annalies (Galbraith) Anderson; by wife, Teri (Boettcher) Anderson; granddaughter, Erin Weiss; and siblings, Alvina (Leo) Geiger and Bruce (Judy) Anderson. He is survived by siblings, Nordell (Cleo) Anderson, Leander (Delores) Anderson, and Sidney Anderson. Tony is survived by his six children, Richard, Colin (Norma), Gavin, Josy (Mark) Pagel, Jeannie (Dan) Weiss and Harlan; grandchildren, Randy, Greg, Tracy, Mathew, Lance, Shane, Kenton, Derek, Ryan, Samantha and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Joshua, William, Kayla, Willow, Harper, Aurora and Harrison; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predominantly raised in western Wisconsin, with short moves to/from Manitoba, Canada with his family. He joined the WI National Guard at age 17 and served 8 years. Tony shared six children with his former wife of 26 years, Karen (Engstrom) Anderson (deceased). Tony was gainfully self-employed for most of his life, and operated “Anderson Well Drilling & Pump Repair” out of the Center City/Shafer, MN area for almost 50 years. For many of those years, his worked alongside his son Gavin. He was pleased to know his grandson Mathew continues his legacy by starting his own well drilling/pump repair business. Tony also enjoyed farming and for many years of his life, he raised livestock, grew and harvested field crops. A strong work ethic based on determination, resourcefulness and a willingness to learn best describe Tony. He lived his life to the fullest by keeping busy and steering his own course. He liked to playfully tease his grandkids and had that trademark grin. He was known as a quiet observer and when asked why he was so quiet, he would say “you can’t learn anything if you’re talking.” Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, and for everyone’s safety, a Celebration of Life will be delayed until late spring/summer 2021.
