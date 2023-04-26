Anthony "Tony" A. Giampaolo

Tony, age 52 of South Minneapolis, born February 20, 1971 in North St. Paul to Frank and Florence Giampaolo, passed away suddenly April 21, 2023.
Tony Graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1989 where he was active in a lifelong love of baseball. He loved to crunch statistics; even as a child he knew the stats of every player on the Minnesota Twins. Tony worked for many different places but thrived in environments where he was able to put his statistical mind to work. Tony was a big Minnesota sports fan. He especially enjoyed watching the MN Twins, Wild and Gopher Football. But most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, Valerie. They were married nearly twenty years, being married on June 7, 2003.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Christopher Fleming; sister-in-law, Susan Winters and mother-in-law, Rose Winters.
Tony will be dearly missed by his wife, Valerie; brothers, Kenny and Mike Giampaolo; sister, Vicki Fleming; nieces and nephews, Trista Winters, Ryan (Courtney) Winters, Clayton Giampaolo, Dave (Maggie) Giampaolo and Sarah Fleming; step-mother, Lori Giampaolo; father-in-law, Richard (June) Winters; brother-in-law, Jeff Winters; several great nieces and nephews and loyal dog, Sammy.
Funeral service held 2:00 PM, Sunday, April 30, 2023 with a visitation one hour before at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.