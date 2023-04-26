Anthony "Tony" A. Giampaolo

Tony, age 52 of South Minneapolis, born February 20, 1971 in North St. Paul to Frank and Florence Giampaolo, passed away suddenly April 21, 2023.

Tony Graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1989 where he was active in a lifelong love of baseball. He loved to crunch statistics; even as a child he knew the stats of every player on the Minnesota Twins. Tony worked for many different places but thrived in environments where he was able to put his statistical mind to work. Tony was a big Minnesota sports fan. He especially enjoyed watching the MN Twins, Wild and Gopher Football. But most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, Valerie. They were married nearly twenty years, being married on June 7, 2003.

