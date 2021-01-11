Annie M. Paffel, age 47, of Brainerd, Minnesota, formerly of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died suddenly Tuesday, January 5, 2021 following health complications. Her father, John Paffel passed in 2012. She is survived by her mother, Diane Paffel Moravec (Terry); children, Miles (Alysia) Halverson, Bridget Halverson, Thomas (Amelia) Kreitz, Matthew Christensen; fiancé, Nigel Ricci. After graduating from St. Peter’s Elementary School, she continued to be active at St. Peter’s with the faith formation and youth programs. Throughout her adult life she worked in hospitality services. Remembering her adventurous spirit, we find comfort in knowing that she can finally spread her wings. Annie’s love of family, hugs and conversation will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. PLEASE ENTER THROUGH DOOR #4. For those who cannot attend, live streaming will be available. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. Please call for additional information. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.