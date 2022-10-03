Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister and Auntie, age 72 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 2, 2022.
Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Cecelia Daninger; brother, Greg Daninger.
Survived by loving husband of 53 years, Jim; children, Cassie (Tommy) Andersen, Lisa (Chuy) Zaragoza, Lance (Kimberly), Sharina (Hollister) Struck; grandchildren, Carly, Austin, Tyler, Lexi, Jordan, Haley, Morgan, Tyler, Logan, Holden, Helena, Heath; sisters, Kitty (Jon) Johnson, Cheryl Proulx, Cindy Daninger, Susan (Craig) Hoff; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Toni was born and raised in Forest Lake where she and Jim raised their children. She loved vacationing with Jim, enjoyed flowers and gardening and above all loved her family.
Visitation 4-8 PM Friday, October 7th at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. A celebration of Toni's life 11 AM Saturday, October 8th with visitation beginning at 10 AM at Roberts Family Funeral Home. Interment, Calvary Cemetery in Forest Lake.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.