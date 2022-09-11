Early morning on September 7, 2022, the Good Shepherd called Anita Crumb home at age 83.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Crumb; daughter, Helen (Dick) Crumb; grandson, David (Allison Bock) Schell; sisters, Carol Dupre, Marie (Donald) Peterson, Doris McClaine, and Donna Schlavin; brother, Paul (Joanne) Houle; as well as Rich's children, Tovah (Lora Eckert) Rainsong, Kimberly John Crumb, Susan (Terry Foy) Crumb, Lisa Buckleton, and Rich's grandchildren, Nicholas (Rose) Foy and Kaitlyn Foy; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Anita is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Houle and Edna L'Allier; son, Terry Stolp; and brother, Frank Houle.
Special thanks to Oak Park Senior Living Memory Care staff for the dedicated care given to Anita during the past four years.
Celebration of Life will be held on September 17, 2022, at 11:00, preceded by visitation at 10:00, and followed by light lunch at noon at Stillwater Evangelical Free Church, 7671 Manning Ave. N., Stillwater. Family members will gather at 2:00 for interment at Scandinavian Cemetery, 1516 8th St. SE, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.