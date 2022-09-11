Early morning on September 7, 2022, the Good Shepherd called Anita Crumb home at age 83.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Crumb; daughter, Helen (Dick) Crumb; grandson, David (Allison Bock) Schell; sisters, Carol Dupre, Marie (Donald) Peterson, Doris McClaine, and Donna Schlavin; brother, Paul (Joanne) Houle; as well as Rich's children, Tovah (Lora Eckert) Rainsong, Kimberly John Crumb, Susan (Terry Foy) Crumb, Lisa Buckleton, and Rich's grandchildren, Nicholas (Rose) Foy and Kaitlyn Foy; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

