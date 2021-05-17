Andrew "Andy" E. Clay

Andrew Edward Clay passed away on May 14, 2021. Andy was born November 29, 1975 in St. Cloud, MN. Andy will be known for his bright personality, and being daring, bold, funny, and loving. He loved to play foosball, snowboard, listen to good music, and most of all, spend time with his two children, Aiden and Ryan, as well as his family and friends. He is forever loved and will be deeply missed. Andy is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dee and Edward Lipp. Andy is survived by his mother, Patt Lipp; children, Aiden Olson-Clay and Ryan Clay; and sister, Laurena (Joe) Meierhoff. A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Lindstrom. A private family interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake, MN. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
