Amanda, age 30 of Forest Lake, Loving Mom, Daughter, Sister, Granddaughter, Niece, Cousin and Friend, passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2022.
Preceded in death by grandfathers, Dale Broich and Ed Dickey; uncle, Pat Dickey; "tolken" friend, Josh Kaczrowski.
Survived by children, Isaac, Ayla and Rayson; parents, Ronald and Michelle; brother, Justin Soule; grandparents, Jim Soule, Helen Broich, Michele and Jerry Mageors; special cousins, Brittany and Mike Ahner, Nicole and Greg McBride, Jess and Becca Soule, Shelby Soule, Noelle Soule and Samantha Schlavin; best friends, Ashley Richie, Tarah Hanna and Sam Betancourt; many aunts, uncles, other relatives and dear friends.
Amanda loved being outdoors, enjoying quality time with her family and friends. Whether it was mudding, camping, sitting at the beach, fishing with her dad, or just spending time outside playing 'Pokémon Go,' she was an amazing mother who loved her three kids with all she had. Amanda's life, though cut short, was filled with spontaneous adventures. Now she is onto her next big adventure.
A celebration of Amanda's life 4-7 PM Friday, February 11th with a "One Last Toast" at 6 PM at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to: https://gofund.me/eee03b99
