Claire O’Gorman won the balance beam competition in a triangular meet the Forest Lake gymnastics team hosted against Stillwater and Woodbury on Friday, Feb. 12.
Her winning score of 9.300 came as a surprise to no one. Well, except for the senior herself.
“Beam is just not my favorite event,” O’Gorman admitted. “When I was younger, it was super-hard, and I’d always seem to injure myself on beam. So I did not like it. Now I don’t mind doing it, but it’s still not my favorite event. And everyone knows it.”
The strong performance certainly did not surprise coach Lindsey Pierron.
“She’s never been super-confident on beam,” Pierron said of O’Gorman. “I think that’s because she doesn’t think she’s very good at it – and she is really good at it. She has a lot of difficult skills, and she wants to use all of them.
Pierron said she and O’Gorman decided to perform an easier series on the beam.
“She has enough bonuses everywhere else, there was no reason to do a difficult series,” Pierron said. “And that seemed to be the right choice.”
The senior has performed well to start the season. In the second meet she said she scored the two best scores of her career, a 9.65 in the vault and floor.
“I’ve changed my goals since the beginning of the season, focusing on the ‘little things,’ making sure my leaps are the best then can be and really ‘sticking’ my skills,” O’Gorman said.
In the meet against Stillwater, O’Gorman also won the vault (9.650) and the floor exercise (9.275) to finish first in the all-around with a 36.500 score. But her value to the Rangers goes beyond her strong scores.
“She brings a really positive vibe to the program,” Pierron said. “She works really hard. If she messes up on one event, she doesn’t carry that over to the next. With her level of ability, she might have a bigger ego. But she doesn’t; she’s very level-headed. She tries to be a leader and a role model.”
As a team, Forest Lake finished second in the meet, which included Stillwater and Woodbury, a meet that originally was supposed to be a dual between the Rangers and Royals.
“[Stillwater] didn’t want to have multiple weeks off without a meet, so they asked to join us,” Pierron explained. “And that was really good for our girls, because they needed to see some good competition. It’s inspiring to see good teams compete, and you can watch a good team and get ideas [for your routines].”
Stillwater finished first with a 140.125 team score, followed by Forest Lake (139.425) and Woodbury (120.275).
Junior Keely Sisco won the uneven parallel bars with a 9.175 score, but the Rangers fell short against the Ponies when the team struggled in the floor exercise.
“[Sophomore] Kenzie [Nenn] had to perform without her music, and that really threw her off, because it gets in your head. It’s really a disadvantage,” Pierron said. “And Keely Sisco did not compete on the floor after suffering a minor injury late in the meet.”
