O'Gorman 0211

Forest Lake senior Claire O'Gorman poses with the sign showing her outstanding 9.65 score in the floor exercise at the Rangers' home meet against White Bear Lake on Friday, Feb. 5.

 Submitted photo

The Forest Lake gymnastics team took a big leap forward in its second competition, notching 141.2 points in a home meet against White Bear Lake on Friday, Feb. 5.

Leading the way was senior Claire O’Gorman, who posted a 9.65 score in the floor exercise. She posted an identical score in the vault.

Junior Keely Sisco earned a 9.45 on the beam and won the all-around competition with a 36.225 score.

“Overall it was a great second meet,” coach Lindsey Pierron said. “And there is still a great deal of room for growth. It could be a very exciting season for the Rangers.”

Load comments