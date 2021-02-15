The Forest Lake gymnastics team took a big leap forward in its second competition, notching 141.2 points in a home meet against White Bear Lake on Friday, Feb. 5.
Leading the way was senior Claire O’Gorman, who posted a 9.65 score in the floor exercise. She posted an identical score in the vault.
Junior Keely Sisco earned a 9.45 on the beam and won the all-around competition with a 36.225 score.
“Overall it was a great second meet,” coach Lindsey Pierron said. “And there is still a great deal of room for growth. It could be a very exciting season for the Rangers.”
