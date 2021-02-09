Losing 11 seniors would seem, at first glance, to signal a rebuild for the Forest Lake boys hockey team.
But considering the Rangers had 27 players skate on the varsity last year, and 13 seniors are on the roster this season, it is clear that rebuilding is not the goal.
“Last year, when we looked at this year, we were concerned about our depth,” coach Jon Loo admitted. “Now, after gaining all that experience last year, we feel we’re deeper than we were a year ago. We were able to weather the storm through all the injuries and illnesses last year, and it should pay off this year.”
The early payoff included a fast start to practices.
“When we had our first practice after tryouts, we didn’t have to do a lot of explaining to tell guys what we wanted,” Loo said. “There was a lot of head-nodding. We were able to start the book on Chapter 2, because everyone knew what we wanted to do.”
Senior Hunter Johnson, who has skated regular shifts since his sophomore year, leads the forwards, while fellow senior Connor Brust anchors the Rangers blueline corps. In goal senior Casey Sauve, who split time with Josie Bothun last season, leads the challengers for playing time.
But Loo said a number of players have the potential to step forward this season.
“This might be the deepest team we’ve ever had, and that depth is spread among the forwards, defensemen and goalies,” he said. “For example, we look at our fourth line, and those are guys who might have been first- or second-line players in years past.”
Loo said this increased depth is a result of a concerted effort to change the culture of the program in recent seasons.
“One way to do that is to encourage seniors to play JV for us,” he said. “Because they are bigger and stronger hockey players, they really raise the level of practice for younger guys on JV. That challenges players to get better every single day. We don’t give up players who are on the JV or our Junior Gold program. We want them to continue to work and train hard, because who knows when they are going to develop?”
