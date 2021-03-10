Roughly 120 miles up Highway 61 from Forest Lake begins one of Minnesota’s shining gems: the North Shore of Lake Superior. It’s one of my favorite places to be, and I’d imagine it’s also the favorite of many of our readers. I love the jagged rocky shorelines sticking straight up from the crystal waters below, the sea smoke billowing over the top of the lake on a cold day, or the fiery hues of the birches and maples peppered with the evergreens during an autumn day. Very rarely, however, do any of the images I capture along those treks feel as magical as the experience itself.
Roughly 155 miles north on Highway 61 from Forest Lake, nestled nearby Agate Bay in the town of Two Harbors, no matter if it’s July or January, photographer Christian Dalbec zips himself up in a wetsuit, puts on his fins and grabs his camera gear as he slips into Minnesota’s own frigid “ocean” of Lake Superior. Dalbec specializes in underwater and in-water photography — and in all seasons — in Lake Superior along the North Shore, and his images capture the beauty of Lake Superior in ways that stir the soul and quench the traveling spirit. Because much of his work is done just above the water or below the surface, he captures the lake in ways the average person cannot see. From the detailed perfect curl or splash of water that are smooth as glass to the grand landscapes of the shoreline, Dalbec’s photography encapsulates the spirit of the North Shore in his photographs.
It was a DUI in 2011 that forced Dalbec into sobriety via a new hobby: photography. He gave up drinking and became fixated on learning more about the instrument he had purchased about six years prior. He took a photography class at a library, and did more research on his own, testing his new skills in the field. His knack for the hobby began picking up steam quickly and soon he was selling his photographs.
In the nearly decade since he has picked up the camera, he’s gained a great amount of traction in the photography world, especially along the North Shore. With nearly 37,000 followers on Facebook and almost half that on Instagram, he has been able to make photography his new life’s work.
A favorite of mine is titled “Morning Above,” an image he took of the underwater landscape of Palisade Head: the rocky cliffs that plunge beneath the turquoise water, the sun’s rays shimmering in the water, leading up to the blue sky above, with the rocks and trees above the water still visible. Another favorite, “Sliding on It,” features Split Rock Lighthouse standing tall above the fog during a sunrise. The gales of November stand tall in “Tettegouche Big Wave,” as large waves crash onto the shoreline at the state park as autumn leaves frame the image. In “Solo,” a single golden leaf floats under the calm water. In “Double Talk” a wave splits in two in front of Split Rock Lighthouse. And in perhaps one of the most unique, “Palisade Twist” captures the aurora borealis night sky above Palisade Head.
What makes his photographs stand out is his attention to detail, the small little things that often go unnoticed during a trek along the shore; the vibrancy in the coloring of the images to capture the perfect golden hue of sunlight or the purples of a sunset or the greens of the water, each mastered to perfection, knowing when to focus on natural light or utilize a flash to gain color in a specific place; the ability to capture the old landscapes in ways afresh to the viewer. His work transcends the scenery into something more meaningful, more thought-provoking, and simply more beautiful. It’s through his photography that we understand more of the beloved lakeshore than what meets the average viewer’s eyes.
Dalbec’s photography can be viewed on his Instagram and Facebook accounts at ChristianDalbecPhotography or christiandalbecphotography.com. He also has frequent public showings at locations along the North Shore. More information on where his work will be shown can be found on his Facebook page.
