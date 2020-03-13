The friendly Forest Lake rivalry was renewed one more time this basketball season when the North Lakes Academy boys team traveled to Lakes International Language Academy for a contest on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
“I look forward to this game,” NLA coach Mark Kosloski said. “These guys play against each other at the YMCA, and they see each other as friends – you see them talking and laughing during timeouts, and I love that. It is a rivalry, but the guys are friends, and it’s a fun game for both schools.”
This meeting was close for a half, with the Huskies leading 26-20 at the break. But a 47-point second-half explosion allowed North Lakes Academy to cruise to a 73-49 victory.
“We did a lot of the same things we did in the first half, but we worked harder on rebounding,” Kosloski said. “We had to work harder on boxing out and being aggressive going to the ball.”
Ethan Crandell led the Huskies offense, scoring 21 points in the second half to finish with a game-high 33, while Caleb Jensen added 11 points.
“Ethan Crandall really started to press in the second half,” Kosloski said. “Ethan did a great job of getting to the hoop, playing more aggressively. I wanted to see our guys force the issue and see what they could do.”
Meanwhile, the Dragons were dealing with two problems that combined to tire them in the second half. “Gabe and Blake Strand were out because of injuries,” LILA coach Lyn Sahr said. “Also Lance Timm is out for a week, and Angel Silva Garcia just came back from an injury. And we played the night before, so we didn’t have much gas in the tank.”
Strom Norcross scored 15 points to lead three players in double figures for LILA. Jake Fakler had 14 points, while Silva Garcia added 11.
LILA’s Monday night game was a wild one, a 103-95 victory over Kaleidoscope Charter. Norcross led the way in that victory with 38 points and 17 rebounds. Ethan Maring finished with 24 points and 25 boards, Silva Garcia scored 17 points, and Fakler added 10.
The Dragons finished the week with another high-scoring win, knocking off Groves Academy 102-61. Norcross posted a triple-double in that victory with 43 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals; Gabe Strand scored 20 points while Silva and Joe Navratil each poured in 12.
North Lakes Academy ended the regular season with a 92-60 road loss to Kaleidoscope Charter. Asher Luebke led the Huskies with 21 points, while Crandell added 12.
Both teams began play in the Class A Section 4 tournament on Tuesday, March 3, after press time. LILA, the No. 10 seed in the section, hosted Eagle Ridge Academy. The winner of that game will play a road game against seventh-seeded PACT Charter School on Thursday, March 5.
No. 12 seed North Lakes Academy played its first tournament game at Community of Peace Academy after press time. The winner of that contest will travel to No. 5 Liberty Classical Academy on Thursday, March 5.
