The Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic ski teams crushed Mounds View in a classic event held at Como Golf Course on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The girls swept the top eight spots in whipping the Mavericks 90-48. The boys were even more impressive, sweeping the top 10 spots in a 90-40 victory.
On the girls side, sophomore Jordan Parent led the Rangers with a time of 15:09, while senior Amelea Hauer was second at 15:32 and junior Ella Niznik also finished under 16 minutes with a 15:41 clocking.
Next for Forest Lake was freshman Chloe Erickson at 17:02, followed by sophomore Evelyn Hudrlik (17:09), junior Annabelle Stang (17:35), junior Isabel Castilleja (17:58) and sophomore Maria Stockinger (18:13).
Junior Noah Erickson won the boys race with a time of 13:13. Erickson finished just one second ahead of fellow junior Ethan Hebert, who was one second in front of senior Drew Sampson in third.
Senior Jonathan Hudrlik took fourth with a time of 14:00, followed by juniors Sam Moberg (15:22) and Ryan Houseman (15:40), freshman Jacob Kensy (15:50) and sophomores Damian Langer (16:11) and Johnny Rink (17:05).
Seventh grader Jonas Hebert rounded out the top 10 for the Rangers with a 17:14 clocking.
Skinnyski, a website devoted to Nordic skiing in the state, honored a number of Forest Lake racers in its latest set of state rankings.
Both the boys and girls teams are ranked second in the state, with the girls trailing only defending state champion St. Paul Highland Park, while the boys are behind Minneapolis Southwest.
Parent is ranked fourth in the state in the girls individual rankings, while Niznik stands eighth and Hauer is among those skiers just outside the top 10.
While none of the Forest Lake boys are ranked in the top 10, Erickson is the first name among the group of skiers just outside that list.
