Yes, the Forest Lake Nordic ski teams have a number of returnees from last season, when the boys squad won the state title while the Ranger girls finished second.
But do not be surprised if both squads see some juggling of their lineups from a year ago, thanks to fierce competition for spots throughout the lineup.
“We may not have the same four scorers in each race, especially on the girls side,” coach Ryan Wright said. “But that competition will not just make those people competing for the last spots better – they will make our whole team better. Internal competition is always a positive.”
The girls have all seven skiers back from last season’s team, which narrowly finished second to Highland Park in the state race. Problem is, Highland Park also returns its entire lineup intact.
“We think we’re up to the challenge of beating them [this year],” Wright said. “We know we could have won last year, so our girls have kept working hard, keeping their eyes on the prize.”
The leaders for the girls are junior Jordan Parent, who placed third at last year’s state race, along with senior Amelea Hauer, who earned all-state honors along with Parent by placing eighth a year ago.
Others to watch are senior Annabelle Stang, junior Ella Niznik, sophomore Evelyn Hudrlik and freshman Chloe Erickson.
On the boys side, the Rangers lost three members of the lineup that won the state title last season, but the four returnees provide a solid nucleus. Junior Noah Erickson is the top returnee after finishing sixth at the state event last year, while senior Jonathan Hudrlik also was among Forest Lake’s scoring skiers on last year’s title team.
Senior Drew Sampson and junior Ethan Hebert both gained experience by competing in last year’s state meet.
“We’re looking for three more guys to step up, but we have a good group that is trying to do just that,” Wright said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.