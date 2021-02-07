LILA Norcross 0204
John Wagner

Lakes International Language Academy’s Kenton Moore playfully rubs the head of teammate Strom Norcross after Norcross made a free throw at the 14:06 mark of the first half of the Dragons’ home contest against Liberty Classic Academy on Thursday, Jan. 28.

That free throw made Norcross the first player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark.

“It’s been a team effort all the way through, and I couldn’t have done it without teammates like Kenton, Jackson [Turner], Angel [Garcia-Silva], and Max [McDonough],” Norcross said. “My younger brother [Oslo] is on the middle school team, so I’m hoping the program continues to grow.”

