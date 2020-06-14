Hartshorn named USA Hockey Adult Player of the Year
Rob Hartshorn thought he was being punked.
“I got this text from some number I don’t recognize saying I won this award,” Hartshorn explained. “I called a couple of my buddies and said, ‘Who’s pulling my leg?’ Then I got this voicemail from someone saying they were from USA Hockey telling me I was the player of the year. I didn’t believe it.”
Believe it. USA Hockey, the governing body for organized ice hockey in the United States, selected Hartshorn as its Adult Player of the Year.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said after finding out the award was real. “I’ve had 200-300 people sending me emails and texts about it. They thank me because I let them play on my team. I should be thanking them.”
Hartshorn, whose nickname among his hockey buddies is “Hartsy,” grew up in St. Paul as part of a family that included three boys.
“My father had us on skates right away,” he said. “We couldn’t afford shin pads or gloves, so I had magazines taped to my shins and wore choppers. I wanted to be either a hockey player or a football quarterback, and I stuck with hockey.”
Hartshorn did spend a few years competing in marathons and triathlons, but he eventually returned to the sport that is his first love. The decision, he said, was an easy one.
“My knees were getting beat up, and I realized hockey was a lot easier on my body,” he said. “So I started playing three times a week: men’s leagues all over the place, nights, tournament teams that traveled around the country.”
An entrepreneur who last year retired from running a satellite TV company, the 63-year-old Hartshorn still rehabs houses in his “spare” time – “I have rehabbed four houses in the last year. I’m retired, but I’m still working 50 hours a week,” he said – after moving to Forest Lake roughly 30 years ago.
“I always wanted to be on Forest Lake, ever since I came up to Forest Lake for the first time,” he said. “It’s a big enough lake that you can go around and not get bored. So I saved my money, found a spot on the lake, and never looked back.”
Hartshorn does much more than just play hockey, having spent 22 years organizing games for his team, which is known as the Lumberjacks. While the Schwan Super Rink at the National Sports Center in Blaine has served as a home base on Wednesdays, his teams also have played on Sundays at Fogerty Ice Arena as well as open skates in White Bear Lake and Roseville.
“I’m a hockey hustler,” he said. “By playing in different leagues and open skates, I find the best players in the Twin Cities. Then I ask them if they want to play on my team. So I’ve always been able to make good teams.”
Why does Hartshorn love the sport?
“It keeps you in shape by giving you a really good workout,” he said. “But more important is that you meet a lot of really good people. You make new friends everywhere you go. It’s just a blast.”
It also creates great memories and funny stories, including the time Hartshorn and the Lumberjacks scrimmaged the 2006 U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey team.
“The puck went into the corner, and I beat a girl to the puck,” he said. “Suddenly BAM! I got two-handed, face-first, into the boards. I got up angry, ready to beat someone up. And I’m face-to-face with a 17-year-old girl who says, ‘I’m so sorry, sir!’ I had to laugh.”
Hartshorn also remembers the time the Lumberjacks traveled to Canada for an amateur national championship tournament.
“We were the only team in the tournament that didn’t have shoulder pads or breezers,” he said. “When we won the championship game, this huge crowd was chanting, ‘U-S-A! U-S-A!’ Then they gave up this big old trophy, and we skated around like we won the Stanley Cup. For us, it was just like winning the Stanley Cup.”
And Hartshorn’s memories are not strictly limited to what has happened on the ice.
“We’ll play, and when we’re done we’ll go out to the parking lot, get a grill out, and cook a bunch of hamburgers and hot dogs,” he said. “We did that at a rink once, and the cops drove by and asked us what we were doing. We told them we were grilling, and they told us to clean up afterwards. The next time we did that, the cops came up and complimented us on the way we cleaned up.
“Then they said: ‘Those burgers look pretty good. Mind if we have one?’ Then every week the cops would stop by for a hamburger and a chat.”
While concerns over COVID-19 will prohibit USA Hockey from hosting an awards ceremony for Hartshorn, that outcome does not diminish the importance of the award in his mind.
“I would have loved to go out to Colorado and have some hockey star like Wayne Gretzky or Lou Nanne give me an award,” he said. “That would be fun. But I will still have fun with all of my friends celebrating the award.”
Among those Hartshorn wanted to thank for the award was Pete Carlson, who runs the Super Rink and nominated him for the honor.
“He works hard, and he’s done a lot for my teams,” Hartshorn said of Carlson. “He’s done more for hockey than anyone else I know.
“I also want to thank all the players on my teams all of these years. They are the ones who made the Lumberjacks the team we were. And I love playing with my son, Chaz Hartshorn, and my daughter, Rachel. Sometimes the three of us get on the same team, and that’s a lot of fun.”
Make no mistake: Hartshorn hopes to continue playing well into the future.
“I’m going to play as long as I can,” he said. “I see guys who are playing in the over-70 leagues, and I love that.”
In fact, he hopes to be as sharp as an 86-year-old he teamed with a short time ago.
“I was wide open when he had the puck, and I yelled, ‘Donny, Donny, pass me the puck,’” Hartshorn said. “We got to the bench, and I asked him again why he didn’t pass me the puck. So he takes his helmet off, puts a hearing aid in, and says, ‘What did you say, son?’
“I laughed and said, ‘Never mind.’”
