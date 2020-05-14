fourth

The Chisago Lakes High School Marching Band marches down Broadway Avenue during Forest Lake's parade in 2019.

While cities around the state have canceled all Independence Day celebrations, Forest Lake's celebrations are still unknown. The Forest Lake American Legion, who hosts and sponsors the activities, including the parade and firework show, are still in discussions along with the city of Forest Lake about possibilities. 

"No decisions have been made one way or the other," said Vicki Petry, one of the Legion's Independence Day organizers.

An email communication did go out indicating a cancelation of the parade, but Petry said the Legion has made no official action yet on the parade. 

"We're trying to be fiscally and socially responsible," Petry said. 

