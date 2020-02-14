The North Lakes Academy boys basketball team and the NLA/LILA girls basketball team have faced new challenges as first-year members of the realigned Minnesota Classic Athletic Conference, the most obvious being a tougher slate of league opponents than they were accustomed to in the former Twin Cities Athletic Conference, which disbanded at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
The caliber of opposition was particularly evident in a home doubleheader against the teams from Heritage Christian on Feb. 4. The Heritage girls brought two girls who stood over 6 feet tall, and the boys team enjoyed an equivalent advantage over the Huskies. The results, for the Huskies, were two lopsided defeats, 82-16 in the girls game and 79-34 in the boys game.
“Heritage is just a good team, boys and girls,” boys head coach Mark Kosloski said.
Especially for the girls team, the one-sided loss belies what has generally been a season of improvement. Coming off an 8-19 finish a year ago, the Husky girls stood at an even 11-11 entering this week. They have put together a few runaway wins of their own along the way, including two such victories over St. Paul Washington Tech, by counts of 51-10 on Dec. 16 and 50-20 on Jan. 31. The Husky girls scored two big wins en route to winning the championship trophy in their own Huskies Holiday Classic Dec. 20-21, handling Hiawatha Collegiate 57-11 in the opener and Liberty Classical Academy 48-18 in the final.
“We have a better record this year against better competition, so you can’t complain about that,” girls head coach Jeff Beimert said. “The girls are growing and the best part is they want to be there everyday and work hard.”
Senior center Annika Johnson and senior guards Jaedyn Thoma and Hannah Jensen provide the leadership and experience in the starting lineup, with further senior know-how coming from forwards Ella Johnson and Bailey Kohnen. Freshmen Grace Timm and Aylee Beimert are big contributors as are junior Leanna Merrick, sophomores Eden Peterson and Eliana Broadway.
The Huskies also have an interesting dynamic on the junior varsity team, “Eva and the Littles.” That phrase refers to the jarring disparity between sophomore center Eva Hora, who stands 6-feet-2, and a collection of middle school guards that includes Lydia Timm (5-1), Brenna Theisen (4-11), Izzy Dreher (4-10) and Emmalee Tryon (4-9). Hora plays on the JV squad because she transferred into NLA, which keeps her off the varsity floor for a year. Lydia Timm makes some appearances for the varsity.
“[The Littles] work hard and they love being there,” Beimert said.
The Huskies, of all sizes, will bring their regular season run to a close over the next two weeks. Having played Hope Academy Tuesday after press time, they will visit Eagle Ridge Academy Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Liberty Classical Academy Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. before finishing up with a home game against Avail Academy on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Then it’s off to face another new slate of opponents in Section 4AA – the Huskies have been moved to this metro-based section after traveling north and west in Section 6AA the previous two seasons.
“It looks like we’ll be somewhere between the No. 8 and the No. 10 seed in sections, which would guarantee us at least one home game,” Beimert said.
The NLA boys stood 5-17 coming into this week, a dropoff from last year’s record that Kosloski believes is unreflective of the players’ improvement.
“It’s definitely showing that we’re in a much tougher conference,” Kosloski said. “We’re improving as a team, especially on defense, even though our record isn’t showing it. Playing teams like we do will help make you better in the long run.”
Like the girls, the Husky boys have five seniors on their roster, longtime contributors that include guards Asher Luebke, Ethan Crandell, Tallen Johnson and Alex TenNapel and forward Tyler Gaskill.
The highlight of the season so far has been the Huskies’ thrilling 40-39 comeback victory over Eagle Ridge Academy in the Target Center on Jan. 21. Down by 15 points at halftime, the Huskies slowly clawed their way back into the game with a press defense until they faced a deficit of just two points, 39-37, on their final offensive foray with the clock winding down. The Huskies worked the ball to 6-1 freshman Caleb Jensen in the corner for a 3-point shot that put the Huskies up by one with seven seconds left.
“We slowed them down and they never got a shot off,” Kosloski said. “I was proud of the guys for the way they came back after being down.”
Kosloski has long been looking forward to the home game against Rush City, his alma mater, which is coming up Thursday. The Husky boys will carry on with a home game against Mounds Park Academy Feb. 20 and a clash with local rival LILA on Feb. 25 before completing the regular season on the road at Kaleidoscope Charter on Feb 27. All the listed games tip off at 7 p.m.
Since they are not a co-op program, and thus are not combining their student body count with LILA as the girls are, the NLA boys qualify to play in Class A. The boys will start Section 4A play on March 2 or 3, depending on their seed.
“People who know our team know we’re playing better and we’ll have to be the judge of how successful the season is, even if it’s not wins and losses,” Kosloski said.
