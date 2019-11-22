North Lakes Academy Charter School history teacher Christopher Stewart has written a profile and eulogy of a veteran. That work will be featured in the upcoming book “Great war, Flawed Peace, and the Lasting Legacy of World War I.”
Stewart researched the life and service of Second Lieutenant Richard Willard Moody as part of “Memorializing the Fallen,” a teacher professional development program from National History Day. In honor of Veterans Day, Stewart’s eulogy and profile of Second Lieutenant Richard Willard Moody was be published online at NHDSilentHeroes.org, and a lesson plan inspired by the “Silent Hero, War Memorials at Home: Constructing the Legacy of the Great War,” is on the World War I page of National History Day’s website.
Sponsored by the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, the Memorializing the Fallen program takes educators on the journey of a lifetime to rediscover the history of World War I and invigorate its teaching in America’s classrooms through researching the story of an American service member who died during World War I. In July 2018, Stewart joined nine other educators as they traveled through Europe. Using their research, teachers created lesson plans, profiles, and eulogies which are now published on NHDSilentHeroes.org. The lesson plans are multi-disciplinary, using primary and secondary sources, videos, and hands-on activities.
“This partnership with the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum & Library has allowed us to take extraordinary educators to battlefields and memorials of Europe,” National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn said in a press release. “Their unique experiences will now help teachers bring history to life with the materials they produced for use in classrooms around the world.”
Each lesson plan is based on solid scholarship, integrated with Common Core Standards, and makes use of interpretive materials. They are accompanied by research about Silent Heroes of World War I who are honored at cemeteries in Europe.
“I’m as honored today as I was when I was selected in 2018 to travel to Belgium and France to serve as a World War I Teacher Ambassador for National History Day, the World War I Centennial Commission, and the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. But with any accolades that come my way as a result of my work, I’d just encourage anyone who has the opportunity to read it to remember its core purpose: the stories of service members matter. Whether or not they survived conflict and returned home afterwards, it is our duty as civilians ensure that they have the opportunity to have their legacy recorded,” Stewart said.
“My lesson that I wrote for publication along with both profiles of WWI service members published alongside it had a transformative effect on me personally and professionally,” he added. “...This process has given me a new lens through which I think view how we have chosen to commemorate those who gave their life in the service of their country.”
To read Stewart’s work on Second Lieutenant Richard Willard Moody, visit nhdsilentheroes.org/richard-willard-moody.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.