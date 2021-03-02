The North Lakes Academy cross-country team competed at the Minnesota Class Athletic Association Championship, which was run at Bassett Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 3.
In the boys race, the Huskies finished sixth with 148 points. Heritage Christian had all five runners place in the top eight to win with 25 points, 22 fewer than second-place Spectrum.
Individually, junior Jake Sosnoski was the top runner for NLA, placing 19th with a time of 19:23.5, while sophomore Austin Amborn was 27th with a 20:25.9 clocking.
On the girls side North Lakes Academy placed fifth with 108 points in a race won by Heritage Christian with 38 points, 10 ahead of second-place Spectrum.
Seventh grader Lily Johnson led the Huskies by placing 17th with a time of 22:05.39. Seventh grader Lauren Stemper (22:20.51) and freshman Isabelle Yuhanna (22:42.68) finished 21st and 22nd, respectively, while junior Rose Obst was 24th at 22:46.79.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.