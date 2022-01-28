Psycholinguist Frank Smith wrote “One language sets you in a corridor for life. Two languages open every door along the way.”
It’s true that adults who can use more than one language at work have a great advantage when it comes to being hired for competitive positions. In addition, bilinguals are paid more than those of us who can speak only one language. For people who are closer to retirement, language learning is still helpful; being bilingual can ward off dementia and Alzheimer’s.
These three benefits are widely known and are good news for adults. Young children and teens who are still in school can look forward to those advantages and enjoy a few right now. Students with a high level of second language proficiency:
Perform as well or better than their monolingual peers on standardized tests.
Exhibit greater nonverbal problem-solving abilities
Demonstrate more flexible thinking
Pay closer attention in school
Have increased perseverance
To ensure students have a high enough level of proficiency to experience these benefits parents need to enable them to spend as much time as possible, as young as possible, using their second language.
The most effortless way to do this for most parents is to enroll them in a language immersion school that offers full-day immersion, to ensure a child’s language skills can keep up with the needs of their grade-level subject matter.
Consider a typical elementary school unit: the water cycle. Children need some pretty sophisticated language to be able to talk about evaporation, transpiration, condensation, precipitation, and runoff. In order for their language abilities to keep up with the needs of the grade’s subjects, most students need to maximize the amount of time they spend using the language.
At LILA, that’s easy. LILA students in grades K-5 spend nearly 100% of their day using Spanish or Chinese, whichever their parents select in Kindergarten as their “target” language (exceptions include art, PE, music, and other “specialist” subjects). Starting in grade six, and continuing through grade 12, immersion students select one, two, or three courses at a time in their target language and take the rest in English.
Grades 6-9 are also a good time for new students to enroll at LILA since all the classes in these grades are available in English as well. New students enroll in their (more traditional) target language course as soon as they transfer to LILA. Getting started right away gives them the opportunity to take advantage of the ninth benefit and arguably, the most rewarding benefit of speaking a second language: being able to communicate with more people in more places!
At LILA we truly enjoy this benefit every day, emphasizing our international connections whenever we can! Approximately 40% of our staff are native speakers of Chinese or Spanish, giving the school an authentic international flavor. In addition, we’re excited for student travel in the 2022-2023 school year! The LILA Foundation has dusted off their applications for student travel scholarships (and staff education grants, sometimes overseas!) We’re rekindling our relationship with a partner International Baccalaureate school in Spain, and have planned exchange for late summer/early fall. We’re also re-starting the process for student trips to China with St. Cloud State University’s K-12 Chinese Culture and Language Programs. We plan for them to happen next spring if all goes well!
These international exchange opportunities are something LILA students look forward to because they are so much fun! They’re also rewarding, not only because they come with immense gains in language proficiency, but also because they give students confidence and a sometimes eye-widening chance to experience the daily life of a teen in another part of the world.
A few quotes from students and parents regarding international-mindedness and past travel opportunities through LILA:
“My daughter will be attending graduate school in Scotland! This is what LILA has done for her: created an insatiable desire to see the world and experience what it has to offer.”
“LILA has ingrained the idea of being a global citizen into my mind since kindergarten. As I have continued my journey through LILA, the importance and meaning of this word have changed.”
“Being a LILA student has opened many opportunities including my trip to Spain. I was able to learn about a new culture and get to know new people who live in a completely different environment than us. I have definitely become a very open-minded individual because of my time at LILA.”
“My immersion experience included an exchange program and so many great classroom language opportunities. It helped make me more open-minded, and feel more connected to other cultures and the world around me.”
Clearly, language learning and getting to learn first-hand about other cultures is fun for students. Yet, regardless of your age or stage of life, learning a bit of another language and spending time getting to know people from other countries is interesting, possible, and (bonus) good for your brain health!
Shannon Peterson is the executive director of Lakers International Language Academy.
