Project estimated $2 million over budget

The Wyoming City Council decided to table its current public safety building project after Wold Architects projected the project cost had increased to $15.5 million. A special meeting of the council was held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to discuss the increase and determine next possible steps. 

