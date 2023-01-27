Project estimated $2 million over budget
The Wyoming City Council decided to table its current public safety building project after Wold Architects projected the project cost had increased to $15.5 million. A special meeting of the council was held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to discuss the increase and determine next possible steps.
Jonathan Loose, a contractor for Wold Architects, explained what he determined to be three critical areas that led to the more than $2 million increase since he presented the project in September: inflation for concrete, higher-than-expected equipment costs, and continued inflation that contractors will likely predict when they bid for the project.
He explained how between the last parts of the design process and creating of final construction documents, there is usually an increase to cost.
“That’s just sort of what typically happens when we design something. … We put enough detail into those [final] drawings that maybe the quantities or type of materials vary a little bit. There’s some price increase that’s typical there, [but] that does not attribute to the whole increase. Certainly a big chunk of that is inflation,” Loose said.
Wold halted the continuation of finalizing designs to send out to bid because of the concerns over the increase in cost.
“We were slated to get deep into construction documents in January. At the point we started to see these numbers back in December, … we internally basically decided we’re not going to keep billing on this project. There’s no value in continuing this when we’re this far over [budget] to continue to charge Wyoming in design fees if we’re this far off and we don’t think we’re going on the right path. Trying to be cognizant of the public dollars you’re committing to this project, we felt it was important to take a step back,” Loose said. He went on to say that while it’s understandable to experience disappointment about the cost estimates, Wold is “committed to finding a solution for Wyoming that gets you built up to the original principles we had.”
Mayor Lisa Iverson said the change in cost was highly disappointing, adding that she felt the council was “hoodwinked” by the estimates previously stated in September.
“I will say that it’s disappointing because I think that all along we’re believing it’s this [$13.5 million estimate] because we’re told that, and now we’re $2 million more. … I’m feeling disappointed in what our public safety and specifically our fire department and firemen are feeling, because I do not want to let them down – or our community,” she said.
The cost jump, however, didn’t come as a surprise to council member Dennis Schilling, who works as a building official for the city of West St. Paul and is familiar with construction costs of buildings.
“I knew this was coming, unfortunately, because I’m kind of used to it. I’ve seen it go both ways multiple times over the last 10 years,” he said. After calculating the costs per square foot of the public safety building estimated at $15.5 million, he said, “That’s actually cheap compared to what’s being built right now.”
Iverson argued, however, that Wyoming is “not West St. Paul — we don’t have the tax base,” to which Schilling concurred.
He continued: “Now, does the $2 million addition hurt? 100%. That’s a massive difference between September and now, essentially. September it was 13, and now we’re at almost 16. That’s a tough pill to swallow. That’s a tough one for us, obviously. We got a community that tends to be pretty conservative on spending and fiscal responsibility. How are we going to present this?”
He said that personally, he would just approve a levy increase of 20% (the estimated impact of levy increase for the $15.5 million building) and “we’ll call it a day and get [it] done, but we can’t do that, either,” he said.
Inflation over time was council member Brett Ohnstad’s biggest concern.
“The longer we wait, the more spending will go up. I actually think this is something we do need, and the longer we push it out, the less chance we’re going to get something we actually need,” he said.
Council member Claire Luger then asked if the city could expect some of those estimated costs to come down. Loose said he expected numbers to continue to go up, but likely not at the rate it had in the past six months.
“I can’t imagine I’d see another $2.5 million in the next six months, but it’s not going to go down,” he said.
“$15.5 (million), I can’t do. So we’re going to have to look at something else. I can’t justify that… and I’m not sure what that is,” Iverson said.
The council discussed potential next steps, including a potential redesign, alternate construction methods, and seeking state funding options.
“Honestly, how do we get the state to give us some of the money they took from us,” Schilling said, noting the state’s $17.6 billion surplus. “It’s a public safety facility and fire department. I mean, it’s not a hotel.” He noted that the police department has never had its own dedicated building in the city’s existence. “We’ve been in a pole barn for 15 years.”
The council agreed to put the project on hold until alternatives or additional revenue streams could be considered for the build.
