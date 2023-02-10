In late 2020, Wyoming set out to better understand where its parks system is and what it could be. 

“The council and park commission wanted something more concrete on deciding how to develop and redevelop city parks. … There wasn’t a systemic way about going about it,” said Assistant City Administrator Alex Saxe. So the city’s Parks Commission set out to create a master parks plan to analyze where parks lie in terms of needs and what can be improved. 

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments