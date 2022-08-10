Budget discussions begin

The city of Wyoming is nearing in the final phases of developing a plan for its new Public Safety facility. During the city’s budget meeting on Thursday, July 28, representatives from Wold Architects and Anderson/Kraus Construction presented one of the final iterations of the design process for the new facility, with an updated cost of almost $13.5 million. 

