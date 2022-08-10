Budget discussions begin
The city of Wyoming is nearing in the final phases of developing a plan for its new Public Safety facility. During the city’s budget meeting on Thursday, July 28, representatives from Wold Architects and Anderson/Kraus Construction presented one of the final iterations of the design process for the new facility, with an updated cost of almost $13.5 million.
Compared to the last design presented to council, the building’s footprint was reduced by 4,430 square feet, from 34,580 square feet to 30,150.
Doing so was mostly out of necessity due to inflationary costs to keep the building within a reasonable budget for the city, according to Wold architect Jonathan Loose.
“To be honest, back when we started this process eight months ago, I think we were maybe hopeful in coming to the council and saying ‘Hey, we did our homework, we really worked hard at this, and now we’re at 12 million,’ or something like that. Had it not been for inflation that hit us, I think that would be a different story. But really, we went through the same exercise we would’ve anyway, and I still call it a victory that we’re back on that original budget,” Loose said.
Loose said the inflationary costs have been exceptional this year and found that was one of the biggest struggles in making changes.
Some major design elements have changed, like eliminating a garage bay for the police department and a bay for the fire department’s apparatuses, but also making those areas wider. There is also some space reduction in the mezzanine and training area. Reducing that square footage was done foot-by-foot, and that led to an overall reduction in estimated cost by more than $1.5 million of the final design.
“I think even our team was a little bit surprised that all the work we did – we weren’t necessarily expecting it to be under that asking budget. We thought even up to a couple days ago, we’d be coming here and saying ‘OK, we did our best, but, you know, we’re not quite there.’ I think all those efforts everybody really put in got us to this point,” Loose said.
Being able to more easily make building additions led to some concessions to help reduce that square footage, and both Wyoming public safety director Neil Bauer and fire chief Jesse Milligan said the updated design will still meet their needs for years to come.
“I’m not seeing anything that’s like, ‘I don’t know, we may be looking at this in five years.’ … I think we’re in a good spot,” Bauer said.
Wold Architects will be working on drafting construction documents for bidding purposes, and have one more final project estimate to complete. City Engineer Mark Erichson said it is, “to make sure we’re going into bidding in a good place. We don’t want to be surprised.” Bidding of the project will take place in December, with construction estimated to run from January 2023 through March 2024.
Preliminary budget proposals
The Wyoming Council is considering its options for budgeting for 2023. Jessi Sturtz of Abdo Financial, the city’s finance director, recommended to the council to consider a $488,493 increase in the tax levy to support budget increases, such as fuel, or wage increases and increases in cost of insurance for city staff. That is an increase of 10.18% from last year.
If the City Council approves that increase, residents could actually see a reduction in their taxes because of an increased tax capacity (the amount of residents or businesses within the city).
For a home valued at $100,000, residents will see a decrease of $33. Residents will see a decrease of $83 for a home valued at $200,000, and for $300,000, residents will see a decrease of $133.
Based on this move, the city’s tax rate would decrease from 44.86% to 40.38%.
The two other options proposed include keeping the levy amount flat, which would reduce the tax rate to 33.65%.
If the city kept the same tax rate, at 44.86%, the city would bring in $1,088,592 through the tax levy.
All of these amounts are based on preliminary estimates, which are determined by the county.
In addition, the council has not yet voted to approve a preliminary levy. The city must set its preliminary levy by Sept. 30 and cannot exceed that amount when it approves the final levy at its meeting in December.
The Forest Lake Times will continue to write about the preliminary levy and considerations the council may have for its 2023 budget in the coming weeks.
