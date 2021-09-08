Wyoming Public Safety Director Paul Hoppe will be retiring in January after 31 years as a law enforcement officer.
“My wife and I, we sat down and talked about it last year. We considered it last year, but there was still a lot of work that needed to be done in 2021, so we decided to hold off until 2022,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe began his work in 1991 with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, then transitioned to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for five years. During his last year there, he overlapped coverage with the Oak Park Heights Police Department. After the year of overlap, he continued to work full time with Oak Park Heights, where he was named Sargent, a title he held for his last 15 years at the department.
In 2009, Hoppe was hired as Wyoming’s Police Chief, and then transitioned that role into a Public Safety Director in charge of both the police and fire departments for the city in 2012.
“I’ve been appreciative of all the support in Wyoming. … It’s been an overwhelmingly fantastic experience,” Hoppe said. “It’s an exciting time for my family and I as our personal life changes.”
The city of Wyoming is hoping to have the role filled by December to allow for a little overlap in the transition period.
