Pavement treatment chosen, bond issuance begins
Wyoming City Council discussed several items focused on the maintenance of city streets as part of its biweekly meeting held Tuesday, May 19, which was livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
Public Works Superintendent Chuck Almhjeld introduced a proposal to use a product called RePlay to preserve pavement. RePlay is a soybean oil containing polymers that permeates the asphalt to reduce moisture penetration during the freeze-thaw cycle. The product is 77% bio-based and has a low carbon footprint.
Wyoming is looking for a road treatment after discontinuing seal coating in 2019.
Almhjeld said the Public Works Department identified Greenway Avenue and Faxton Avenue to crack seal and apply RePlay. They received bids on those streets but also looked at Fondant Avenue, 245th Street, the Banta Park parking area, Heims Lake Circle and Frontier Avenue as well as Fuller Circle.
“Those [other] streets will be done in 2021,” Almhjeld said. “We needed to stay in the $50,000 range to get our newer streets done.”
Council moved to accept the $46,775 bid of Bargen Inc., which is based in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, for the crack sealing and pavement preservation to Greenway and Faxton.
Wyoming Council also unanimously approved the issuance of $3.75 million worth of general obligation improvement bonds to finance a variety of street and drainage projects.
Paul Steinman of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, the Chicago-based business advisory company, said the sale for bonds, which have a credit rating of AA3 by Moody’s, is set for June 16. That rating is the fourth-best on Moody’s scale, which includes 20 different options.
“Seven or eight weeks ago we were telling people that maybe they shouldn’t execute contracts, because we weren’t certain the bond market would provide them dollars,” Steinman said. “That lasted about a week, where there was so much volatility it was difficult to fund bonds. Today we’re in a different situation: The market has stabilized significantly in the past six or seven weeks, and it has stabilized at a point near 30-year lows. It’s a good time to be in the bond market.”
Purchasing policy updated
Assistant City Administrator Kelly Dumais presented a proposal to revise the purchasing policies of the city, including two revisions to the plan that last was updated in 2016.
One suggested change was to increase the administrative spending limit from $5,000 to $10,000. This “spending limit” sets the upper threshold of spending on city business without receiving prior approval from council.
“This change would put the spending limit more in line with industry standards,” said Dumais, who noted that Plan B cities with city managers have a limit set by law at $20,000. Wyoming and other Plan A cities do not have a set limit.
Council Member Linda Nanko Yeager opposed increasing the limit.
“I think it reduces the oversight council needs to hold staff accountable and to control spending,” she said. “I find this to be a bit less transparent. When an item is on the agenda, people see what we’re spending, and I think, with this, [people] will see a lot less.”
Mayor Lisa Iverson and the other council members disagreed.
“We will still have transparency,” City Administrator Robb Linwood said. “But we will gain efficiency with department heads able to purchase products without having to write up a proposal and present it to council. These items will still come up on the claims list, and council will still have the opportunity to pull that bill when it is presented.”
The other change was to add an environmentally preferable purchasing policy, which simply stated that consideration would be given to products that are more environmentally friendly or that promote public health.
“This is meant to introduce environmentally preferential options into spending conversations,” Dumais said. “This offers us the chance to get more information about what environmental options are available as well as having a conversation on where the city is allocating its resources.”
The policy directs the city to prioritize environmentally preferred products unless the cost is 5% greater than products or services without the environmental component.
“I don’t see anything that addresses the performance of [environmental] products,” Nanko Yeager said. “I wonder if there should be an element where the [environmental] product’s performance needs to be equal to or greater than other products.”
Councilwoman Claire Luger said she favored the chance to choose environmentally.
“I trust that staff is not going to make a selection of an inferior product or service,” she said.
The update to the policy was approved by a vote of 3-1, with Nanko Yeager the lone vote against. Council member Joe Zerwas was unable to attend the meeting.
COVID-19 update
Dumais explained the next steps in the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In particular she presented Phase III of a plan to reopen public facilities, taken from guidelines issued from the Center for Disease Control, the Minnesota Department of Health, and other regulatory agencies.
“The key components of the plan are to continue social distancing and regular hygiene practices,” Dumais. “We’ll also make sure we continue operational practices that protect both staff and the public and continue communication as to how to access city services.”
Dumais said the full plan will be presented at the next council meeting, which is set for Tuesday, June 2.
