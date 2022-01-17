The city of Wyoming took the next step to build a new public safety building. During the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the council approved payment of $171,000 to complete the design development for the public safety facility and upgrades to City Hall.
Jonathan Loose, an architect for Wold Architects and Engineers, explained to the council this would be the next step on this project. The council approved a more than $100,000 expense to complete the first stage in the project development and design with Wold Architects in May, which is considered the schematic design phase. This phase, which represents roughly 15% of the project design, helps produce a basic understanding of size and general use of space, and how the building might be situated on the property.
“We look at that as the research and discovery phase of a project so we know what the basic layout of the floor plan is, the basic layout of the site. … So it’s kind of at a point where we’re trying to get a little more detail in that design effort,” Loose said.
“The other thing that I think we talked about in that budget session certainly is that we kind of know where the numbers are at now. We come up with these concepts in the master plan, and they’re based on a lot of broad assumptions in terms of cost per square foot. We’ve reached the point now where we know what the cost is going to be.”
He said now that he and his team understand the necessary components of broad development, further detail is needed, and thus it’s time to step into what the company calls the design development phase.
“The next phase is to get a lot more detail of what we found in schematic design. So we look at building elevations, specific materials, and we look at just the relationship just within the space itself and how it works with specific users,” Loose said.
Following the completion of the design development would be to create construction documents, which is the level of detail needed for contractors to bid on the projects.
“There’s a lot more detail that goes into that last portion of the design phase, but the design development is really the critical piece of meeting with users and staff who will actually be using the facility so we can determine what it’s going to look like, how it’s going to feel, and how it’s going to function. Then we’ll have to move into that construction documents phase,” Loose said.
The council approved 3-1 (council member Dennis Schilling was absent) the payment of $170,000 from the city’s capital revolving fund, some of which is a reimbursable cost if the council moves forward with the actual construction of the facility.
“My concern is, as I said before, the affordability of this project on our taxpayers. … The cost, the tax increases involved, it just like scares the crap out of me, to be honest and to put it bluntly, so that’s my concern with it,” said council member Linda Nanko-Yeager, noting she’d prefer a “more modest” proposal.
Mayor Lisa Iverson asked what could be done to create a more modest building.
“We’re pretty nuts and bolts, right? What could we cut down to help the appetite of council member Yeager?” Iverson asked Loose.
Loose replied: “The only thing we talked about is where there’s some additional space that’s not necessarily going to be used on day one, but the reality is that when a lot of these departments are going from paper file storage to digital, they use those spaces right away, and then they start digitizing it and then they clear it out, so when those staff do come, now there’s a spot for them. So it even tends to get used day one.
“The other thing I would say is that if there was an option of some of the other options we looked at before of reusing existing buildings or something like that, but I think we’ve been through those discussions with the planning group and the council to determine that the existing facilities just aren’t viable to help support the departments the way they currently function,” Loose said.
No sleeping quarters or exercise facility are planned for the facility right now.
“There’s a good chunk of that building that’s shared by all of public safety, and I think there’s a huge efficiency to that,” Loose said.
City Administrator Robb Linwood said the city factored in the facility costs as part of the long-term planning budget, but there’s not a good way to estimate how much this would cost taxpayers at this point.
“We’ve been trying to do this incrementally and not just go head-in forward and not do everything at once. But certainly as we go through that, there is cost to this, and we’ll look at different avenues, not only the city, and certainly we may look for legislative opportunities as well to see if there’s funding available,” Linwood said.
“I’m in agreement that I don’t want to spend a lot of money; I worry about the future and how much money I’ll have as a citizen, but would it also be true to say that if we build the proper building right now — that we’re not having to rebuild it in 20 years or 15 years or even 10 years as the city expands — that we’re actually saving money to (do) it properly and do it now rather than down the road?” council member Brent Ohnstad asked of Loose.
“Absolutely,” Loose said.
Council member Claire Luger noted that she knows that the city’s facilities are not adequate.
“It’s a disservice to our employees, it’s a disservice to our residents. We know we need upgrades desperately, and we know we know they’ll be an investment,” Luger said.
One of the biggest issues for the city’s facilities is that they are not ADA compliant.
“We open ourselves up to lawsuits, is what it comes down to,” Iverson said.
