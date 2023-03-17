wyoming ps building drawing.psd

A rendering if Wyoming’s new public safety building. The project was put on hold due to rising costs.

 File photo

The Wyoming City Council has approved to spend $30,000 on hiring the Hylden Advocacy and Law lobbying group to pursue state funding for a new public safety building for the police and fire departments, the final design and construction documents of which were recently put on hold due to skyrocketing costs.

“This is something that I kind of wish we would’ve done a little bit sooner, but hindsight is always 20/20. … Essentially, we’re in this position because of the cost differences from when this started,” council member Dennis Schilling said.

