The Wyoming City Council has approved to spend $30,000 on hiring the Hylden Advocacy and Law lobbying group to pursue state funding for a new public safety building for the police and fire departments, the final design and construction documents of which were recently put on hold due to skyrocketing costs.
“This is something that I kind of wish we would’ve done a little bit sooner, but hindsight is always 20/20. … Essentially, we’re in this position because of the cost differences from when this started,” council member Dennis Schilling said.
Conversations about a new public safety building have been ongoing for years, as the current police department has moved from various buildings, and has resided in the former township’s old public works building for more than a decade. Last January, the council approved $171,000 – $100,000 of which would complete the first stage of project development – to Wold Architects to complete a design development for the new public safety facility. This January, the council paused the completion of the final design process due to a more than $2 million cost estimate increase, bringing the total project cost to $15.5 million, a cost that the council agreed was too steep to continue without searching out grants or other revenue streams to help with costs.
“I think it’s very important to take this step this direction. It is something – I’ve said this in the past – because of the size of our city and our staffing levels, we don’t have the dedication to stuff like this I think we really need, and I’m hoping this proves successful because we still have other infrastructure and buildings we need to get done here. … Frankly, it’s been ignored forever, and we just keep Band-Aiding things,” Schilling said.
City Administrator Robb Linwood said he had met with Sen. Mark Koran and Rep. Anne Neu Brindley about the need for public dollars to assist the city in its new facility, but both last year and this year, the project had initially not been included in any bonding bill by both state legislators – though he said that Koran recently put forward a bill requesting state bonding money.
“Our staff cannot always be the one that’s constantly on our elected officials to make sure things get in [to bonding bills],” said Mayor Lisa Iverson.
Alysen Nessy, the city’s lead lobbyist on the project, said that obtaining funding for infrastructure projects is competitive, especially for general obligation bonding.
“Bonding is incredibly competitive and political,” she said.
Brian McDaniel, another lead lobbyist on the project, said that the Democrats holding the trifecta at the Capitol now creates both positives and negatives for the city’s chances. He stated that since the area is represented by Republicans, it may be hard working with the DFL leaders, but in some ways it makes it more likely the request will get put into a bill, because for general obligation bonding, the Legislature needs to have more than just a majority of votes, and projects that draw Wyoming’s local legislators to vote for the bill gives it a better chance “if they’re willing to vote for the bill.”
“Is it possible to get funding as our own government entity? Perhaps, but I think right now when we’re in the minority, it’s extremely difficult,” Linwood said about the political lobbying for bonding.
“You’re buying somebody who’s going to obsess about this before they go to bed at night, who’s going to wake up at 2 in the morning with a thought about this. This is something we care about very deeply, especially when we’re working with smaller communities. We know that this is real money, and this is not something you guys are coming upon willy-nilly,” McDaniel said.
