City also splits into two precincts following 2020 census
The Wyoming City Council heard from the owners of the Sunrise Riverbank development by Richard Morris of Northern Tier Development. The new development is slated to go near the juncture East Viking Boulevard and Kettle River Boulevard. The final plat review of the development shows the 222-acre property that once was Greenwood Golf Course will be turned into three lots: rural residential, agricultural, and residential/commercial. The sketch plan, which was presented to the council, shows the residential development’s total of 45 detached single family homes, 34 duplex units, and 54 town homes. In addition, there is also mixed residential/commercial use, which likely will be 3-story apartments and a possible hotel.
Council member Linda Nanko-Yeager said she had questions about whether or not the apartments would bring in “undesirables,” citing social media posts by Forest Lake residents bemoaning the city’s development of apartment buildings as a potential concern of hers.
“I’ve been hearing and seeing a lot of critical comments from Forest Lake about all the apartments they have. I mean, they’re complaining its’s too many apartments, undesirables coming up from the cities,” Nanko-Yeager said, then asking city administrator Robb Linwood if a similar situation would happen in Wyoming.
“I don’t know, I guess, what would make that happen in this type of development. Maybe you would be able to shed some light on why there would be undesirables?” Linwood replied.
Nanko-Yeager said her question was based off social media posts of Forest Lake residents.
“That was just what I read. … That was just a comment one of their residents had made,” Nanko-Yeager.
The quote garnered a flabbergasted expression from council member Claire Luger and a verbal reprimand by Mayor Lisa Iverson, who said later, “‘Undesirables.’ I mean, I don’t know how you build a project and say ‘undesirables.’”
The council also approved a final plat for another development, the Diamond Ridge second addition, at 261st Street, by Beckmann Custom Homes, just southwest of the juncture of I-35 and East Viking Boulevard. The preliminary plat for the development was approved last September by council.
The council also approved the split of its single precinct into two precincts. The split follows the 2020 census data and state redistricting. The two precincts will be in place for the next ten years, until after the 2030 census data, which would be the next allowed time to consider changes to the city’s precincts. The city can determine polling location changes at any time, but precinct changes can only happen following a census.
Linwood said the city had difficulties and long lines during the 2018 election, when there were three sides to a single ballot. He said it isn’t unreasonable to expect the city may encounter such a ballot again, and had concerns over the ability to keep lines down, especially during increased voter turnout, in a single precinct.
The city’s return to two precincts, which had been consolidated from two to a single precinct after the 2010 census, is more a preemptive move at this time, as city officials are planning to maintain Maranatha Church as the city’s single polling location for both precincts for at least 2022. Polling locations for the 2024 election will be considered after the 2022 election.
During the city’s March 1 council meeting, the council also confirmed the hire of Kraus-Anderson as construction managers for the public safety building project. The purpose of the construction manager, according to speakers for Wold Architects, the architect for the project, is to help the project stay on track and provide input in order to save on time and money.
