Touch-a-truck event changed to drive-by parade
While the city of Wyoming will not sponsor Stagecoach Days this year, at least one part of the annual celebration will take place as the city will shoot fireworks from Goodview Park on Saturday, Sept. 19, starting at 9 p.m.
“This was something that, even though we’re not having the typical Stagecoach Days, the mayor and council felt we should do something to give the public something to enjoy,” Wyoming City Administrator Robb Linwood said. “We also felt this was something we could do successfully, following the guidelines.”
Goodview Park will have special markings that will keep groups watching the fireworks at least 6 feet apart.
“Per the recommendation of the Minnesota Department of Health, we’re going to limit the crowd at Goodview Park at 250 people,” Linwood said. “We are going to paint circles in the park, and we ask that family units fill those circles to maintain social distancing.”
Linwood said that the city will not be marking other city parks with the social distancing circles.
“We consider Goodview Park the normal viewing area, so that is the park we feel it is important to follow the guidelines from the state regarding large gatherings,” he said. “Is it possible that people will use other parks, or the elementary school playground? Yes, that’s possible. …
“We’re going to control what we can control, and that is the designated area in Goodview Park. We ask people to be smart, to be safe, and to be thoughtful to others.”
Masks will not be required at Goodview Park, but Linwood said those who feel more comfortable wearing a mask should be allowed to do so.
“Since it is an outside event, we did not directly address the issue of masks,” he said. “The MDH guidelines are for masks within a public building, so since this is an outside venue we have no state guidelines on that.”
Wyoming also will sponsor an event it is called “Don’t Touch A Truck” This event is an offshoot of the “Touch A Truck” program the city has offered in June over the past few years, starting at noon on Sept. 19.
The “Don’t Touch A Truck” event will give children and interested adults a chance to view trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment as well as other specialty vehicles, as the vehicles drive by a pre-determined route
“The trucks will be following a route, and people can sit in their yards and see the equipment as it drives by,” Linwood said. “We think this will be a fun event, especially for kids.”
