The Wyoming City Council approved a preliminary budget that would include franchise fees for street improvements during its Sept. 21 meeting. In a 4-1 vote, with council member Linda Nanko-Yeager opposed, the approved preliminary budget would include a levy of $4,939,514, an increase of $488,206, or 10.97%, from the year prior. $300,000 of that budget would go toward street improvements. Another $217,753, brought in by franchise fees, would also go toward street improvements.
Nanko-Yeager has opposed a levy increase or use of franchise fees.
Other key reasons for the increase include higher health insurance rates by 8.3%. The health insurance cost increase will be split between the city and the employees. Other increases in workers comp, which increased by 20%, and a 12% increase for general liability insurance for city employees impacted the final budget as well.
“We’ve looked at a total of about eight different plans to see if we can find significant savings. ... We really didn’t see anything of any significance, but every year we’ll start to do that to have an internal look to see if there’s other savings,” City Administrator Robb Linwood said.
Council member Dennis Schilling, who sits on the labor management commission for West St. Paul, says that city also has a 20% health insurance rate increase.
“We have a lot of employees freaking out right now because of that. ... Even this is huge. Fortunately we did not see an increase last year in health, but I was going to say that was the first time I’d never seen one, and I think just because of everything going on, and now we’re getting the makeup for that in my opinion. Hopefully we can get it down a little bit because that’s a tough percent,” Schilling said.
The city also saw increases to general liability insurance due to increases in auto and property facilities, which Linwood noted was the same across the state. Linwood then noted the rate increase of 20% of workers comp.
“This is where we’re seeing some significant increases. A lot of that is due to public safety and police officers and some of the different things as far as mental health and some of the PTSD they’re seeing and some of the claims the [League of Minnesota Cities] is seeing,” Linwood said, adding that the 20% increase could go down.
The city also increased the part-time crime analyst position in the public safety department to full time which began in July 2021.
Based on estimates — as the county has yet to set its home taxable market value — the homeowner’s portion of a home worth $300,000 would equal $1,342, an increase of $87 from the year prior. For a market-value home of $200,000, that would be $837, an increase of $54 over 2021’s $783. For a market-value home of $400,000, that would equal $1,847, an increase of $120 from the year prior.
The city’s tax rate will see an increase of 3 percentage points, from 43.31% in 2021 to 46.31% in 2022. This would be the first year with a rate increase in five years.
The city must set its maximum levy by the end of September. In December, its final levy amount will be approved, and while it can decrease, it cannot exceed the preliminary levy set this month.
Other news
The council approved a collaboration with the University of Minnesota as the city designs the new Railroad Park. The agreement would allow students through coursework to design the park. The city’s initial proposal to the University of Minnesota would aim for a complete design, but the University of Minnesota said the whole project may not be able to be completed in its entirety. The University of Minnesota suggested the whole project would be split between two courses during its spring 2022 semester. The first, an architecture course, would handle the veterans memorial. A history or museum studies course would offer support for the history walk. Council member Brett Ohnstad said he’d like to see both natural and human history as a part of the history walk.
“I’m still in favor of this even though not all the outcomes may come out. I think the hardest part about what we’re facing with that park is all that time for community engagement,” Mayor Lisa Iverson said.
Trevor Minor was sworn in by Chief Paul Hoppe. He takes the place of officer Scott Thomas, who resigned in June and whose last day was in July.
