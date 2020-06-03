Creativity may not be Lauryn Wurscher’s middle name, but it may as well be.
“If there’s an idea for something that pops into my head, I’ll see if I can make it work with something else, [whether] it means writing a story, or making an art piece, or thinking about something in music,” Wurscher, a senior at Forest Lake Area High School said. “I tried sports when I was younger, but I completely lost interest in doing it. I was always interested in reading, creating and just more passive activity rather than running around.”
She said she often would read novels when she wasn’t supposed to be.
“I would physically be reading in class while the teacher was teaching, and I’d get in trouble,” she said, joking that it was very Anne of Green Gables-esque of her. To Wurscher, telling stories through the arts has been her home base, but ask her to choose, and it’s like choosing a child.
“I just like making things,” Wurscher said. “I don’t care if it’s something made with my own hands, or music made from an instrument, or acting on stage.”
Indeed, Wurscher has pursued a myriad of creative hobbies, from wanting to write novels as a child to investing her time in visual and performance mediums.
“I’ve done pretty much everything that the high school and middle school have had to offer,” she said. Wurscher has pursued her interests in the visual arts through Introduction to Art, Drawing and Printmaking, and Digital Imaging classes. It’s one part of the triad of arts she pursues.
Wurscher, who is a National Honor Society member and as well as a member of TRI-M, the music honor society, also has participated in band as a clarinetist since she first chose the instrument in fifth grade. She joined choir later in high school, but said she’s been singing most of her life.
She’s been behind the curtains of theater productions for Masquers Theatre Company in Forest Lake, directed shows for White Bear Lake-based Children’s Performing Arts, and has acted for various shows, including at the high school. Most recently, she was in “13: The Musical” and was preparing to perform in “Little Women” before the pandemic canceled in-person school and extra curricular activities.
She most recently capped off her artistic directorship for CPA’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” helping piece together the logistics of staging and directing the actors.
“I just learned how to make things work in context. We had some really big ideas for the production we wanted to happen, but we had to small-scale it a bit. I learned how to think big, think out of this world, but also bring it back to think realistically, as well,” she said.
Wurscher will be headed to Minnesota State University-Moorhead in the fall with plans for a bachelor degree in animation.
“I watched a lot of cartoons as a kid, and I like the concept of being able to tell as story through pictures that moved rather than people,” Wurscher said. “I loved the process of being able to draw something and have it come to life and tell a story.”
It’s the perfect combination of her passion for visual art as well as theater, she said.
