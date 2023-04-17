Council seeks public input

The Forest Lake City Council is struggling to determine whether or not to put a ban on wetland banks within the city after it put a yearlong moratorium on the practice. The council is seeking input before voting on the topic, which went into effect in June 2022.

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

