Council seeks public input
The Forest Lake City Council is struggling to determine whether or not to put a ban on wetland banks within the city after it put a yearlong moratorium on the practice. The council is seeking input before voting on the topic, which went into effect in June 2022.
The moratorium was put in place last summer because there had been interest in prime developable land in Forest Lake.
Wetland banking is a practice by which land developers can purchase credits that help offset any destruction to natural wetlands during the construction and development process. This is often done by big companies taking “high and dry” land, mostly former agricultural land, and creating a new, permanent, wetland preserve. That new wetland then is designated with a certain number of “credits,” which can be sold to residential or business developers in a designated area who want to purchase those credits as a way to offset any destruction to natural wetlands or other unmet wetland requirements.
After the Forest Lake city staff recommended to the council during the Monday, March 27 meeting to approve an outright ban on the practice, the council wanted to discuss options. There are a number of issues that city staff — including Community Development Director Abbi Wittman, City Administrator Patrick Casey, and City Engineer Ryan Goodman — indicated why their recommendation was an outright ban on the practice in the city. But, likewise, members of the council had other considerations that they wanted to address before approving an outright ban.
Tax base
One of the issues that makes the situation tricky is the fact that wetland banks, by nature, provide often no – though perhaps a small amount of – tax revenue to the city.
“But we still have to provide services to those properties [wetland banks] – roads, potentially utilities, public safety, fire,” Wittman said in an interview with The Times. “So properties that have little to no tax revenue or generate little to no tax actually costs the city.”
With the city struggling to find funding for infrastructure upkeep and a projected need for increased fire and police budgets, it’s one of the reasons Wittman and the other members of the city staff recommended the ban.
“The thing we are concerned about is 60 acres [of wetlands] has no tax base whatsoever, whereas a 60-acre home development or industrial building has quite a bit more value to it and tax base to it,” Casey said.
Housing density requirements
A unique challenge to allowing wetland banks is the city’s requirements of density. The requirements are set by the Metropolitan Council, which oversees the seven-county metro region, and are set into the city’s comprehensive plan. Those requirements include housing density standards, which are set at six to eight units per acre.
One of the issues, city staff said, in allowing wetland banks would be that it would take residential developable land and permanently turn it into wetlands, especially when more than a third of the city is wetland, and oftentimes when a development gets going, there is more wetland found, and oftentimes, the units per acre in a subdivision decreases.
“The amount of wet acreage and unknown acreage reduces the developable land area,” Wittman said. She said that there is some concern that creating new natural resources would create an imbalance with the community’s comp plan and development guidance, adding, “It’s one of the challenging parts in a comp plan is balancing things like housing density with natural resource protection.”
The lack of the city’s control over the size of potential wetland banks and the permanency of the wetlands was what concerned Mayor Mara Bain.
“The part that really gives me pause on allowing these is the permanent nature of the property impairment or the land impairment,” she said.
Council member Hanna Valento also reminded the council that any ordinance banning wetland banks could be appealed in the future, but if wetland banks are allowed, it cannot be removed.
During the meeting, Goodman stressed that the city will likely experience significant issues for further development if a wetland bank were to be created in the area that had been of interest by a wetland banking company before the moratorium was passed.
“It’s that important to reserve that land for this development if you want to meet your density requirements you guys have set forth [in the comprehensive plan]. That’s the reality. Do you want the land be developed or do you want it to be wetland? That’s what’s going to happen,” Goodman said.
Casey followed by bringing the argument back to the tax base, saying, “I think we should continue down that road on a total ban or having these in conservancy only, because you really don’t want to start losing 40, 50, 60 acres in a shot, because then you start to lose your tax base.”
This doesn’t mean that developments don’t have the opportunity to have some sort of a wetland issue remediation if they run into problems.
“We want to give them the opportunity if they have a wetland issue to do what they have to do, so we allow some kind of remediation or a creation of wetland in a different spot. We need to continue to have that because it’s important to development, but I think we need to also need to ban any outside projects coming in,” Casey said during the March 27 meeting.
Who can create wetland banks?
Most wetland banks are created by development companies, and aren’t necessarily even in-state companies. There is especially more interest right now, at a time when building development costs are high due to limited supply, and interest rates are also high.
“This is what people do for a living,” Goodman said. “They find land that they can get for cheap, and convert it into a bank that doesn’t have high inventory. They’re willing to sit on this stuff because these are big companies,” he said, then comparing them to the television show “Yellowstone.”
“It’s when those corporations [are] coming in and trying to develop. … That’s what’s going to happen here. …That supply and demand game, that’s what they play,” he said. He noted that the projects done by these companies are typically dozens of acres.
“They’re coming in, they’re going to take a swath of land and they’re going to convert that to unbuildable [land]. And that’s right where your sewer service is, and everything you guys had planned and ramped up for your comp plan,” Goodman said, noting that many of those companies aren’t in the state. Those credits are also not necessarily sold to developments in Forest Lake.
However, wetland banks could also be created by current land owners – say, a Forest Lake property owner who may have been able to develop their own land into a wetland, and then sell “credits” as a way to profit off their land.
But a city ordinance, whether allowing wetland banks or banning them, can’t be targeted to certain landowners. An outright ban would prevent both investment companies and local landowners to profit from the land, and an allowance of wetland banks means the sale of land to wetland banks to big investors and area homeowners alike.
That was a concern for council member Leif Erickson, who said: “Personally, I hesitate to put an outright moratorium on it, just limiting landowners’ use. That doesn’t appeal to me, although I can appreciate the challenge.”
One of the alternatives proposed was to only allow wetland banks in private land that’s already zoned for conservancy, and the creation of wetland banks would only be allowed through the improvement of such wetlands.
“It could help those land owners potentially generate income off their natural resources,” Wittman said in an interview with The Times. But that would still not allow anyone in the MxR1 zoning district (single-family homes) to develop any owned land for wetland banks.
What next?
The planning commission is expected to hold a public hearing on this topic during its Wednesday, April 26 meeting. It is expected, Wittman said, that the proposal set for the planning commission would still suggest an outright ban anywhere within the city, but that could be altered, as well.
“I am always willing to talk with any landowner or organization about the topic and hear comments, concerns, and questions that will help feed into the community conversation,” Wittman said.
Following that, the City Council will also hold a public hearing on the topic before any final approval of any ordinance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.