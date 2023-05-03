A vote by the Forest Lake planning commission to recommend a ban of wetland banking was paused after a public request made by Forest Lake-Comfort Lake Watershed District President Steve Schmaltz during the commission’s Wednesday, April 26 meeting. He was requesting a delay to allow for time to speak with city staff about the ordinance.
The ordinance proposed to the Planning Commission would have prohibited wetland restoration and creation for the purpose of selling credits to developers, though it would have been allowed in areas already zoned for conservancy.
Schmaltz spoke during the public comment on the portion of the meeting, listing off a number of concerns about the importance of wetlands for water quality and flood prevention.
“They are the kidneys of the body of the landscape of the community. ... They clean all the pollutants and the bad stuff out of the storm waters to keep our streams, rivers and wetlands clean. So if you remove the wetlands, you have no protection, and the water quality takes a big dive. That’s why it’s so important to protect them,” Schmaltz said.
He said taking “the unusual step of creating an ordinance to discourage the restoration of a foreign or degraded wetland may undermine the regional function of wetlands for flood prevention and water quality.”
But Community Development Director Abbi Wittman clarified that the ordinance doesn’t prohibit the restoration or creation of wetlands, but prohibits the financial gain off of them.
“We will to continue to allow for wetland restoration within our community. We want to preserve our natural resources. We want the kidneys of our community to function; we really do. This won’t prohibit that. We just don’t want there to be a monetary gain. And we understand there could be an impact to those agencies and landowners,” she said.
The monetary gain others would have from wetland banking would mean little to no tax benefit to the city, and that is one of the key issues several city staff members made in their argument for the ban.
Wittman said in a previous interview with The Times: “We still have to provide services to those properties [wetland banks] – roads, potentially utilities, public safety, fire. So properties that have little to no tax revenue or generate little to no tax actually costs the city.” With the city struggling to find funding for infrastructure upkeep and a projected need for increased fire and police budgets, it’s one of the reasons Wittman and the other members of the city staff recommended the ban.
“The thing we are concerned about is 60 acres [of wetlands] has no tax base whatsoever, whereas a 60-acre home development or industrial building has quite a bit more value to it and tax base to it,” City Administrator Patrick Casey said during a prior council meeting.
But the prohibition of monetary gain off of the creation or rehabilitation of wetlands is what commissioner Susan Young took issue with, at first comparing one of the reasons of the ordinance to other non-taxable land.
“You wanted to avoid addition of non-taxable land in the city not subject to property taxes, so that will mean you will come forward soon with additional churches, additional schools, other kinds of property that would be non-taxable in the city?”
Wittman said this was specifically about wetland banking.
Young then said, “Then my concern is that I would not be able, on my agricultural zone property, which has significant wetland on it, to enhance my property and develop it as a wetland bank to be able to use my property to its fullest and best use. I have a real concern that the city would be limiting my ability to develop the wetland areas on my property for banking purposes, to be able to do a better job of recovering value from my property from those areas I can’t farm, I can’t graze because of the wetlands. So my concern is that only in conservancy districts can wetland banking be done and not in agriculture zoned areas that could not be developed otherwise.”
Commissioner Paul Girard argued, “If we open it up to agriculture, it’s everybody’s ag property.”
A major crux of the argument is that the city cannot delineate between a current homeowner who wants to develop their wetlands for monetary gain and a development company as an investment.
Young commented at the end of the meeting: “Wetland restoration is very, very expensive, and most private land owners, their hearts may be in the right place to do it, but they can’t afford to. In an appropriate setting, potentially on agricultural land that would not otherwise be developed, it concerns me that a property owner would try to recover some of their costs … by providing banking opportunities but would be prohibited from doing so.”
The topic was tabled until the Planning Commission’s May 10 meeting. After the planning commission vote, the city council would also have to vote to approve an ordinance. The current moratorium on wetland banking ends in June.
For more information on wetland banking, see the Forest Lake Times’ April 17 edition, or visit tinyurl.com/pen97kvn.
