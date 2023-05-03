A vote by the Forest Lake planning commission to recommend a ban of wetland banking was paused after a public request made by Forest Lake-Comfort Lake Watershed District President Steve Schmaltz during the commission’s Wednesday, April 26 meeting. He was requesting a delay to allow for time to speak with city staff about the ordinance. 

The ordinance proposed to the Planning Commission would have prohibited wetland restoration and creation for the purpose of selling credits to developers, though it would have been allowed in areas already zoned for conservancy. 

