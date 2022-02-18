A quick start led to long career for the Forest Lake resident
At the age of 26, Don Theisen received an unexpected promotion six months into his job as the assistant engineer in Chisago County. A friend had told him Chisago county was looking for an assistant county engineer. He applied, and got the job. But he didn’t apply under the assumption that the county engineer who hired him would transfer to a different county, leaving Theisen to manage the county’s engineering department.
It was a challenging transition “from where you just can recommend to your boss what to do, versus ‘No, now you are the one that makes the decision,’” he said.
The weight of being the final decision-maker was heavier than he had anticipated at the start of his career, but he hit the ground running to overcome the age barrier and earn his community’s trust as his age generated hesitation among community members who sought the county engineer’s help on their properties or with their businesses.
“At first they couldn’t believe I was a county engineer, being that young,” Theisen said.
He was one of the youngest county engineers in Minnesota and quickly realized he had to approach the hesitant community members in a humble manner, not as if he knew it all.
“I never started a conversation telling somebody what they should do. … You start by learning and asking questions,” Theisen said.
In doing that he gained the community’s trust through learning and following through on what he said he would do.
“I just told folks, you don’t have to believe what I say, just watch what I do,” he said.
That notion became a guiding motto throughout his 35-year career as a county engineer for Chisago, Dakota and primarily Washington County, where he spent 27 years of his time prior to retirement on Monday, Jan. 31.
Remaining in the same field for 35 years could become monotonous for some, but not Theisen.
“It never felt like a job. It was fun, it was challenging and rewarding everyday,” Theisen said.
He found the challenge he sought by focusing on Washington County’s roads, parks and buildings, which included construction projects like Forest Lake’s Broadway Avenue, the Big Marine Park Reserve and the Forest Lake Service Center and Hardwood Creek Library area.
“I think they’ve been fantastic additions to the community,” Theisen said.
He recalled that Broadway Avenue had the highest crash rate in Washington County before it had its median strip.
“[What] we used to kind of say was, ‘You go up there for a $5 cheeseburger and you could very likely end up with a $500 deductible from a car crash,’” Theisen joked.
The reconstruction of Broadway Avenue is one of his biggest achievements from his time as the Washington County engineer despite initial hesitation from businesses along that road and the community when the redesign was proposed.
“I think you can see the businesses that are thriving there now on Broadway,” Theisen said.
Even though that infrastructure work he completed around the area is his tangible legacy, he is primarily proud of the healthy and collaborative staff culture he helped cultivate.
“Building a great staff can be just as difficult as building a complex road or building project. … That’s what I’m most proud of,” he said.
The public works team collectively created the mission statement, “plan, build, and maintain a better Washington County,” which is where collaboration of the staff was crucial to execute large projects, according to Theisen.
The team became a second family for him, which is something he will miss the most in retirement.
“It sounds like a cliche, but you won’t miss the work, you’ll miss the people,” Theisen said.
He worked with administrative assistant Colleen Reynolds for 26 years. It became a joke among the department that when Reynolds retires, Theisen would follow suit. When Reynolds announced her retirement for the end of February, the staff knew what was coming.
“As soon as I announced [my retirement], a week later the response was, ‘Well, we knew that was coming because everybody knows you can’t work without Colleen,’” Theisen laughed.
Despite the weight that was pushed upon him at the start of his career, Theisen is at ease with whose hands the department will be left in. His deputy Wayne Sandberg, who worked with Theisen for 15 years, is assuming the county engineer role.
It’s great “to have a succession plan where I know somebody’s going to step in … to keep the culture of the organization [going],” Theisen said.
Leaving his work in the hands of a group he trusts is helpful as he steps into retirement with plans to dedicate more time to his hobbies and volunteering in the community.
“I love to bike. In fact, the first day of retirement I went and picked up my new bike,” Theisen said.
He uses the Hardwood Creek Trail often to bike, but has friends and family in Colorado where he plans to mountain bike.
No plans of further work are on his horizon for Theisen, but he hopes to stay active and remain a helpful part of the community.
“Any work I do it’ll be community and volunteer-based. At least that’s the plan right now,” Theisen said.
