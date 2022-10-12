Voters01.JPG

Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the midterm elections. Statewide, the race for governor, secretary of state, and attorney general are shaping up to be contentious races. 

Since redistricting took place earlier in 2022, Forest Lake, Scandia and Wyoming residents have been moved into Congressional District 8, which matches up incumbent Pete Stauber against challenger Jen Schultz. Meanwhile, Columbus and Linwood residents remain in District 6, which will see incumbent Tom Emmer face off with Jeanne Hendricks. 

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times.

