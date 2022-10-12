Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the midterm elections. Statewide, the race for governor, secretary of state, and attorney general are shaping up to be contentious races.
Since redistricting took place earlier in 2022, Forest Lake, Scandia and Wyoming residents have been moved into Congressional District 8, which matches up incumbent Pete Stauber against challenger Jen Schultz. Meanwhile, Columbus and Linwood residents remain in District 6, which will see incumbent Tom Emmer face off with Jeanne Hendricks.
The Forest Lake Times recently published its voters guide for Stauber vs. Schultz. That voters guide can be found in last week’s issue or at tinyurl.com/3v573e3s.
State races
Redistricting across the state shook up the political landscape, creating new boundaries.
Sen. Michelle Benson (R, 31) dropped out of the gubernatorial race in May and is not running for reelection. Rep. Bob Dettmer (R, 39A) also announced he was not going to seek reelection with plans to retire.
Following redistricting, state Rep. Cal Bahr (R) decided to run for state Senate in the newly formed 31st district. He is running against Jason Ruffalo (D), who ran against Rep. Peggy Scott (R, 35B) in 2020. Victoria Ann Bird (D) will challenge incumbent Sen. Mark Koran (R) for Senate District 28. Spring Lake Park School Board member Michael Kreun (R) and Forest Lake Area School Board member Kate Luthner (D), both state political newcomers, will battle for the newly formed Senate District 32. In Senate District 33, incumbent Sen. Karin Housley (R) is challenged by Nancy McLean (D).
Incumbent Rep. Ann Neu-Brindley (R) is challenged once again by Katie Malchow (D) for House District 28B. Incumbent Peggy Scott (R) and Bill Fisher (D) are vying for House District 31B. Incumbent Nolan West (R) and Ashton Ramsammy (D) will battle for House District 32A, while Patti Anderson (R) and Forest Lake council member Hanna Valento (D) will vie for House District 33A. For the east and northern part of Forest Lake and into Scandia, political newcomer Mark Bishofsky (R) and Stillwater Area High School teacher Josiah Hill (D), who battled against Sen. Karin Housley in the 2020 election, will vie for the House District 33B.
The Forest Lake Times recently published its voters guide for state races. That voters guide can be found in last week’s issue or at tinyurl.com/vwjp6cnx. For more information on the new districts, see the story to the right.
County races
Anoka County has seen a lot of political action for countywide races this election season. Incumbent Jeff Reinert and Cindy Hansen and will face off once again for the Anoka County commissioner’s race, this time for the newly created District 3. The two faced off in the 2020 general election, as well as a special election held earlier in 2020 after then-commissioner Rhonda Sivarajah left her seat for a role as Anoka County administrator.
The sheriff’s race has also become a hot race in Anoka County, as current Sheriff James Stewart declined to run for re-election. Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Division Commander Paul Lenzmeier will battle for the role after beating out Thomas Gagnon in the primary.
Brad Johnson, a current Coon Rapids council member and prosecutor for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and Wade Kish, a criminal division chief for the Anoka County Attorney’s Office, are facing off for Anoka County Attorney after current County Attorney Tony Palumbo declined to run for reelection.
Things are far more quiet in the Washington and Chisago counties, with all major county races being unopposed.
In Washington County, Dan Starry is running for sheriff; in the county attorney’s race, Kevin Magnuson, who was appointed this spring following County Attorney Pete Orput’s death, will be running unopposed.
In Chisago County, commissioner Ben Montzka, Chisago County Sheriff Brandon Thyen, and County Attorney Janet Reiter, all incumbents, are all running unopposed.
The Forest Lake Times recently published its voters guide for county races. That voters guide can be found in last week’s issue or at tinyurl.com/uj3v5xpe.
Local races
The election roundup of local races this year is turning out to be more competitive than in years past, with multiple challengers looking to fill seats at both the school board and councils across the area, with the exception of Wyoming, whose two incumbents – Claire Lugar and Dennis Schilling – are running unopposed for the two council seats; and Linwood Township, where Robert Millerbernd and John Olson are also running unopposed for town board seats A and D, respectively.
Four candidates will be competing for the two seats in the Forest Lake City Council: Leif Erickson and Blake Roberts, both current members of the Forest Lake economic development authority, and political newcomers Marcus Gibbs and Jeffrey Larson. Mayor Mara Bain is running unopposed.
In Columbus, Mayor Jesse Preiner will face off again against former Mayor Dave Povolny, who was ousted in 2018 by Preiner. Povolny ran against Preiner again in 2020, but Preiner retained his seat.
Janet Hegland is the sole incumbent on the ballot for the two open council seats, as Shelly Logren, elected in 2018, has decided not to run for reelection. Ron Hanegraaf, the chair of the city’s planning commission and whose term ends in 2024, has decided to run for one of the two seats available. Other candidates are Jody Krebs, who had a failed bid for a council seat in 2020 and is the wife of former council member Bill Krebs, a two-term council member who was ousted in 2018, and newcomers Jennifer Lattin and Anton Watson.
Christine Maefsky will be running unopposed for mayor in Scandia. However, there will be plenty of candidates vying for two spots on Scandia’s council this year. Council member Patti Ray has declined to run for reelection. Incumbent Jerry Cusick will be joined by planning commissioner Michael Lubke in the race, while three newcomers to the local political arena will also vie for the open seats: Donald Baber, Lori Lavin, and Christopher Massicotte Johnson.
The school board race has become one of the most contentious this season, with seven candidates filing for three open seats, and political controversy following two candidates. Those seven candidates are Ashley Bulmer, Jill Christenson, April Eagan, Luke Hagglund, Laura Ndirangu, Todd Proulx, and Curt Rebelein Jr. Two “election teams” were formed at the beginning of filing season, with Bulmer, Christenson, and Proulx running together, and Hagglund, Ndirangu, and Proulx running together. Eagan is the sole candidate who has not chosen to run with any particular group. School board members Luthner, Jill Landstrom, and Alex Keto declined to run for reelection this year.
Bulmer and Rebelein Jr. were both faced with criticism last month, with Bulmer facing backlash over a viral TikTok video she posted in February, talking about parents shouldn’t have a say in their child’s teacher’s lesson plans, and Rebelein Jr. is facing criticism over his replica of the General Lee, a car featured in the 1980s TV show “Dukes of Hazzard,” which has a confederate flag on its roof. You can read more about the controversies and their responses in the Thursday, Oct. 2, issue of the Forest Lake Times, or online at tinyurl.com/4fnst6j8.
You can find our local candidate voters guide candidate questionnaires online at forestlaketimes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.