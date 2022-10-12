Claire Luger
Age: 44
Occupation: Educator
Previous political experience and community involvement:
Current member on the Wyoming City Council. Prior to being elected in 2014, I served on the Wyoming Park Board (now the PAC). I have regularly attended budget work and street sessions, Joint Park Planning Board and Park Advisory Meetings. I’ve participated in community events such as Stomp Out Suicide and Stagecoach Day.
What prompted you to seek office?
As a current council member, I am motivated to continue working for my community on priorities like improving our infrastructure, supporting our public safety department, and working to establish a responsible budget centered on our community’s needs. In the nearly eight years of serving in local government, I am proud of our accomplishments, like a plan to fix our long-neglected roads that have needed substantial repairs and replacements. I have consistently supported our public safety department and staff, and want to continue to ensure that our fire and police departments have the staffing and resources they need to ensure our community’s safety. I have also been a proud supporter of the collaborative effort between council, staff, and our EDA to market our city to developers and potential business owners. Our tax rate has dropped nearly 14% in the last 6 years as a result of those efforts.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs?
Like anyone in Wyoming, I’m a taxpayer and know firsthand the challenges of our current economic landscape. It’s impossible to underestimate the importance of not only carefully planning and managing my own household budget, but the city’s as well. Establishing our annual budget is a collaborative six-month process tied to our capital improvement project, and requires a lot of effort and tough choices. In some years, this work has resulted in keeping the city’s levy steady. In other years, our work has culminated in a lower city tax bill. I will continue to make decisions based on Wyoming’s needs through a responsible cost benefit analysis. Sometimes we can wait on items. In other cases, it is irresponsible to not invest in infrastructure and equipment that is critical for our community’s safety because the cost of not investing has an immediate harm or results in a larger expense down the road.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
Council member opinions are only one small part of the policy decision-making process. We rely on staff, city attorneys and engineers for their expertise, and we rely on advisory committees to complete and communicate the groundwork that goes into recommendations to the council. We also have a responsibility to evaluate resident feedback. As an elected representative, it’s important to evaluate that knowledge and to also to utilize the information in a way that is responsive to the broader community and future of our city, and ultimately make decisions that sometimes require compromise. Every decision a council member makes should be made as part of a collaborative process based on data, historical precedent, and existing protocols like our city code and ordinances, as well as common sense.
Dennis Schilling did not submit a questionnaire response by deadline.
