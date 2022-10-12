Scandia Mayor
Christine Maefsky
Age: 77
Occupation: Farmer, Retired Teacher and Mayor
Previous political experience and community involvement:
I have been Mayor of Scandia since 2016. Prior to that I served on the Scandia Planning Commission for 10 years. I am a member of the Scandia/Marine Lions Club, and have served on numerous committees including Scandia’s Sister City Committee. I am a founding Board member of the Scandia Heritage Alliance.
What prompted you to seek office?
I am again running for Mayor because I believe I have encouraged and instigated multiple positive initiatives in our city that I would like to see continue to grow: the Gateway Trail to Scandia project which through efforts by the city has been recommended by the state LCCMR to receive $2,689,000 state legacy money; Good Neighbor awards honoring the many Scandia residents who serve our community; the Internet Action Committee which has been successful in promoting the increase of reliable, affordable high speed internet throughout the city; the Sister City Committee which has connected Scandia’s residents with those of Mellerud, Sweden; and the Scandia Historic Water Tower Barn project that highlights Scandia’s history, culture and arts. I also want to continue my efforts to welcome appropriately scaled businesses to Scandia that support both its economic growth and its rural, small town character.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs?
Using taxpayer money wisely is a commitment we make to our residents. We have striven each year I have been in office to hold our tax levy steady, but recognize that with the rise in property values, increases will occur. We also recognize that capital improvements such as infrastructure and equipment and keeping quality employees serve to enhance our city’s value and the quality of life in the city. To those ends we strive each year to balance expenditure decisions made.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
As a business owner, teacher and through my public service, I know the importance of letting people know they are valued and heard. I also highly value the members of our community who offer to serve on advisory committees. They commit their time and energy to the betterment of the city. When hearing from them I listen to all sides tackling difficult issues with transparency, civility and fairness. I am inclusive and I listen, seeking diverse opinions on issues that affect the city in order to do what’s best for the city and its residents. At the time of decision making, I make my decisions based on what’s best for the residents involved and for the city. The city’s Comprehensive Plan is the guide for all.
Scandia Council
Donald Baber
Age: 66
Occupation: Retired Heavy Equipment Operator IUOE #49; Current Bus Driver ISD 831
Previous political experience and community involvement:
EMT Forest Lake Volunteer Rescue Service 1978-1985. Youth Hockey coach, Cub Scout leader, Church volunteer, and current President of Goose Lake HOA in Scandia.
What prompted you to seek office?
I have been retired now for a few years and decided I would like to give back to the community. I am now driving school bus for the Forest Lake Area School District, which includes Scandia. I have driven routes in Scandia and have met many of our great people. I can work together with people and am a good listener as well. I believe I still have more to offer and I hope I get a chance to represent the people of Scandia. I also have been encouraged by neighbors and friends of Scandia.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, andemployee costs?
Obviously, inflation is causing stress on all of us. I would work together with the council to help keep Inflation in check as much as possible. I believe keeping our priorities (fire protection, police, etc.) first and foremost with maintaining our public works operations as well. Also our business community needs to thrive and grow while attracting small businesses to come here.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
I would welcome listening to advisory committees and residents in any decisions I am a part of. I am an advocate for the people and I look forward to meeting and listening to our residents. I will also be fair and honest in any decision I am a part of.
Lori Lavin
Age: 49
Occupation: Special Education Teacher
Previous political experience and community involvement:
I have been actively involved in my local teacher’s union. I am currently one of the Co-Presidents of our local teacher’s union, and have been for the last four years.
What prompted you to seek office?
I grew up in Scandia on a family farm. I currently live in Scandia, in close
proximity to that farm. The farm became a “Century Farm” in 2014, under the name of Oden/Lavin, on my father’s side of the family. I would like to preserve our rural heritage and charm, and offer modern amenities to our current residents to keep them in Scandia as well as attract new residents. I am very interested in how we can work together to promote our city to make that happen. As someone who has been a part of Scandia when it was a township, I want to better understand how our city government operates its budgets, ordinances and laws.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs?
I also am facing all of the stresses of the average taxpayer. I am experiencing this as a teacher, parent and a landowner. Transparency is the key to running organizations, large and small. Community members have a right to know what is being done with their tax dollars. It is also important to look at tax dollars as a vehicle to do the most good for the largest number of people. Also, explaining the steps and the process to get to the end result is important to taxpayers. I would like to be the bridge to the community to provide that clarity and understanding. As in my personal finances, I have had to make adjustments and compromises, the same can be said of the budget and allocations for the city.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
I am a fact gatherer. I enjoy researching and looking at problems and solutions from every angle. Fact checking and hearing all voices that are involved in the processes are integral to coming to objective conclusions. I am not afraid to be the dissenting voice if the outcome of the decision is detrimental to others. Creative problem solving is sometimes necessary, and I appreciate working with a team that values that approach. As a taxpayer in the city, I will also have my own opinions, and will need to work with the team to accomplish and achieve great things for our city. Being solution oriented is also a key component to all of the committees working together to make decisions and the residents of the city.
Mike Lubke
Age: 36
Occupation: Sale Facilitator for small business owners of FedEx delivery routes
Previous political experience and community involvement:
Current: Scandia Planning Commission, the Economic Development Authority, Lions Club and Farmer Led Council. Collegiate: University Student Senate President and Financial Affairs Director, Chancellor’s Advisory Council, Strategic Planning Committee, Access to Learning Committee, co-chaired the Technology Fee Committee and oversaw the early planning and budgeting phases of the student union renovation.
What prompted you to seek office?
I joined the race because I feel that Scandia is special place, and I’d like to preserve what makes it special while thoughtfully and cautiously moving forward. With my background and experience I feel like I will be able to bring a lot of value to the Scandia City Council.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs?
I would focus on maintaining city infrastructure like roads or fire department, while being mindful of taxpayer dollars to levy appropriately. With the grim economic outlook and high inflation, I would try to minimize spending and determine what is absolutely necessary. This will help get the best value out of each dollar. (Consciously think of the tax burdens we place on property owners).
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
With the amount of effort and tax-payer dollars that go into studies done by advisory committees and residents I feel like it’s important to put personal opinions aside and let majority rule. It’s especially important to listen to residents’ concerns, as those are folks who are being served. I would also use my platform as a guide for decision making, which can be found at www.voteLubke.com.
Jerry Cusick did not submit a questionnaire response by deadline. Christopher Massicotte Johnson could not be reached by The Times.
