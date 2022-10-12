Leif Erickson
Age: 49
Occupation: Financial Advisor
Previous political experience and community involvement:
Commissioner with the Forest Lake Economic Development Authority (EDA), Member of the Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Local Business Owner.
What prompted you to seek office?
Forest Lake is a community with tremendous opportunity for families and business. We have several major employers in Forest Lake and the surrounding communities, as well as a strong small business environment.
I believe Forest Lake is poised for significant growth in the coming decade, but we need to become the community of choice in order for that to happen. As a city, we need to be an excellent partner to our current and future businesses and property owners. We need to address affordable housing challenges that keep too many families from realizing the dream of home ownership in Forest Lake. And we need to be wise stewards of our community’s resources.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs?
Inflation is a stress for taxpayers and the city. The council and city staff need to have a mindset of being wise stewards and acting in the best interest of the city’s residents and business community.
City staff and council have more influence on expenditures than revenue. I’m grateful to see staff has recently developed a 10-year financial projection; I believe this tool can enable all stakeholders to better understand the challenges and opportunities the city is facing in terms of infrastructure improvements and capital expenditures.
New business development is a way to ease the burden on residential taxpayers. As new businesses make Forest Lake their city of choice, they bring with them additional tax revenue without requiring as much city services.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
One of things I’ve learned to be true, whether in business, serving in the non-profit sector, or in public service, is that there are times when difficult decisions with competing opinions and views need to be made.
My approach to these decisions has been to seek input from the stakeholders. My goal in seeking this input is to better understand what is driving their opinion and to see if there are viewpoints related to the decision that I’ve not fully considered.
Marcus G. Gibbs
Age: 40
Occupation: Sales Manager
Previous political experience and community involvement: I have had no previous political experience. So I have not had the opportunity to become tarnished by political influencers. I am the unknown candidate of the group, but do not hold that against me, I am just influenced by the people.
What prompted you to seek office? I have lived and attended school here for 37 years of my life. As a resident, not once have I been asked my opinion about what is going to happen in town. People are expected to attend multiple council meetings to piece together a project. Who has time for that? I am too busy working multiple jobs to provide for my family of four. If I am elected, I will pound the pavement to get real life suggestions from my neighbors. That is why I want to become your next Forest Lake City Council member.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs? It is all on a want vs. need basis. Growing up in a low-income household you understand this at a young age. If you do not have the funds, don’t spend. And raising taxes on the people is not the answer. How could I look myself in the mirror if I raise taxes on my fellow Forest Lake residents if I can’t afford them myself?
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others? I will be listening to the committees for their recommendations. Then I would weigh my opinions as well as arguments on both sides of the issue and come up with my decision. I am not afraid to listen to all sides to an argument then decide based on the best outcome for the city. If the city wanted to erect a cell phone tower in my backyard, I would hate it. But, if it benefited 90% of Forest Lake residents, I would approve it. In closing, I am just a normal guy that can’t afford a suit. Don’t have a rhyming catchphrase for a campaign slogan or own a business. I am just a normal guy that sells beer. And if you want a hardworking city councilman you can sit down and have a beer with, I am that candidate.
Jeffrey Larson
Age: 58
Occupation: Retired, working part-time at Home Depot
Previous political experience and community involvement:
I have spent 34 years serving the citizens of Washington county via law enforcement. I am currently an officer for the Sons of the American Legion in Forest Lake and work at Home Depot part-time. I have not held a political office to date but have served four years on a townhome association.
What prompted you to seek office?
I have lived in Forest Lake for two years and have enjoyed the lake via family for several years before that. After moving here I have connected with a current city council member and gained an affinity for the work of the council. I have also had the opportunity to work with several entities in the city via my home building process and have seen the great way processes work as well as some opportunities for improvement at the city infrastructure level. In talking with several builders and business owners, as well as other city citizens, I am excited to take the opportunity to serve on the city council to help maintain current systems and make improvements where needed.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs?
Making decisions for tax increases is an important part of the city council process. First and foremost I would assure that there is a review of the needs of the city leaders and the citizens to determine alignment and to prioritize the needs. Then I would review for the most cost effective way to improve infrastructure for the city based on the prioritized list. Are there cost saving options–grants or other sources of revenue to assist prior to raising taxes? If other options are exhausted then a discussion around tax increases is needed to help support infrastructure, equipment and employee costs.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
All inputs are important to discuss as well as research and a review of best practices from other cities as well as reviewing unsuccessful outcomes from prior city council decisions. The ability to focus on the facts at hand when weighing opinions of committee members as well as citizens of the city of Forest Lake will create a balanced discussion with better outcomes for all. It will be important to put personal agenda aside for the best interest of the City.
Blake Roberts
Age: 51
Occupation: Small business owner
Previous political experience and community involvement:
Member of the EDA, past president of both the Forest Lake Rotary & Forest Lake Lake Association
What prompted you to seek office?
As a Member of the EDA and active in many areas of the city, I see the potential of Forest Lake and want to try and help the city live up to that potential.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs?
Any tax increase needs to be weighed heavily, between what the needs of the city are and the impact on taxpayers.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
I will reach out to as many residents as possible to get their input and lean heavily on the boards and commissions for their recommendations and all decisions.
