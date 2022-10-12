Forest Lake Area School Board
Ashley Bulmer
Age: 38
Occupation: Business Owner
Previous political experience/community involvement:
Owner of Big Apple Bagels (12 years). I have done a lot of community outreach with our students and teachers. We have donated to many fundraisers, booster clubs; volunteered at events and monetary donations to community causes. I am also a board member with Canvas Health and Stomp out Suicide.
What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
My number one goal as a board member is to strengthen our community through our schools. When we strengthen our teachers, it strengthens our students, which strengthens all of us. As a small community, we have an amazing opportunity to show our students what it looks like when the adults around them come together for a greater purpose; encouraging one another, fostering positive relationships and giving back.
Is there a specific issue that caused you to seek office?
I want to represent teachers and students; the very core of education. All students have a right to an education and I want to make sure that happens. I believe in our district; our teachers, staff and administrators. I want to continue building on that positive development; whether it’s helping parents with questions, helping teachers with support, advocating for students and student support or helping administration with building support.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
I believe in the power of education. Opinions, while valid, don’t compare to actual data and fact that either support or don’t support a particular decision. Ultimately, I believe in encouraging the committees and residents to think of what is going to be best for our students; helping people realize that no two students are alike. All students learn in different ways and at different paces. We need to remember that students don’t fit into a specific box.
How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
We have our Minnesota Education Standards, which is what we base curriculum from. When it comes to reading and math, I believe the school board needs to do a lot of research on data to see what sort of curriculum can best get students from point A to point B, continuing progress and growth. I believe it is up to the teachers to do the core implementation of curriculum; which is the lesson plan. Our teachers understand the state standards and academic development.
Jill Christenson
Age: 50
Occupation: Part-time aide at Scandia Elementary, Fitness Instructor
Previous political experience/community involvement:
Advocated on behalf of the district in 2018 when the bond was passed. Served on the district-wide communications committee for the past two years. Faith Lutheran Church council member, past-president of the FL Youth Wrestling Club, involved with the Scandia PTO and a supporter of Ranger sports.
What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
My number one goal is to have all Forest Lake Area students be able to reach their full potential and become global citizens. Students need our schools to be safe places, both physically and mentally, where they can have comprehensive educational programs that allow them to become well rounded individuals ready to follow their interests after graduation. My goal as a school board member is to provide that safe, supportive and enriching environment.
Is there a specific issue that caused you to seek office?
My parents taught us that we have a civic responsibility and that being active and volunteering is just something you do so I wanted to give back to the school district and the community that has given so much to my family. I have seen all the opportunities that exist within Forest Lake Area schools and I want to be part of maintaining and growing the school district.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
I would listen, respectfully, to all sides and take in all the information needed to make the best decision for all students and families regardless of my own personal beliefs. I will be transparent in explaining why I made the decision. Sometimes I will have to make a decision that might not be the one I might normally make because legal and financial constraints may enter into the decision making process. I will share that information to the best of my ability and always be grounded overall in making decisions that will be supportive of the students in FLAS.
How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
School Boards do set overall policy for curriculum development based on Minnesota State Standards which are developed through a lengthy process of legislation. Before a particular course is approved it is brought to the board for approval. During that approval process the board does see the course syllabus. Courses are reviewed on a schedule as part of the curriculum review process. Board members cannot realistically approve every material that a teacher utilizes in the classroom, but if there is material that is questionable, parents can bring their concerns to the principal, who in turn can go to the director of teaching and learning for further review. As a public institution, we do want our students to see multiple viewpoints if it is developmentally appropriate for the age of the student.
Luke Hagglund
Occupation: Senior Financial Analyst
Previous political experience/community involvement:
Although I do not have previous political experience, I do have experience giving back to my community, state and country, having served in the United States Air Force and Minnesota Air National Guard for over twenty years, retiring in 2016.
What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
My first goal as a school board member is to help return Forest Lake Area Schools to academic excellence by focusing on the basics of reading, writing, arithmetic, history and science, leaving social politics out of the schools. The recent trend to push social ideologies onto our children with gender identity, critical race theory/social emotional learning, and other local/national social political topics, has taken valuable time away from students learning core academics. This can be seen in the declining percentage of students meeting standards in math, reading and science which was recently released by the MN Department of Education. If we leave social/political topics up to the parents/guardians to decide what and how to talk about in the home as they see fit, there will be more time for teachers to focus on academic instruction, which should result in higher student comprehension and proficiency.
Is there a specific issue that caused you to seek office?
I was inspired to run for Forest Lake Area School Board after contacting the current school board multiple times on separate issues occurring in the school district during the 2021/2022 school year. Through numerous emails addressed to all of the current school board members, I only received one reply from a board member, in which a response to my initial question was not even attempted but instead deferred to Superintendent Massey. To his credit, Superintendent Massey was at least willing to engage with me even if we did not agree. As a school board member, there is an expectation to respond to the constituents they serve whether they agree with them or not. I want to be a voice for those who have been left silenced and unanswered in our district.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
As I have been out in the area communities talking with voters, I have found an overwhelming sentiment that aligns with the core tenants of my campaign: focusing on academics not activism, parental rights and fiscal responsibility. If I were weighing my opinions to those of an advisory committee, I would want to make sure the committee was made up from a wide selection of residents, to ensure I was hearing a true representation of the constituents. I would also welcome feedback from anyone throughout the district on topics before reaching a decision as I would be serving as a representative and the voice of all constituents.
How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
As it pertains to how teachers use the curriculum in their classrooms and develop their lesson plans, I feel the school board should be knowledgeable about what and how material is being used and presented, but not micro-manage teachers in the way they run their individual classrooms. If the subject material is being taught as intended with successful student comprehension, and in a manner that does not undermine the beliefs and values of the parents/guardians, then there would not be any need for the school board to intervene. However, if there are academic achievement issues and/or concerns from parents/guardians on what ideals and beliefs are being presented to their children, and their concerns cannot be resolved at the lowest level possible, then the school board should be involved in helping to find a resolution.
Laura Ndirangu
Occupation: Registered Nurse
Previous political experience/community involvement:
I have been a Forest Lake Area community member for 23 years. Our four children have attended the Forest Lake Area schools for the last 15 years and counting. I have been an actively engaged parent and have participated in their education, supporting their school through fundraising and volunteering on occasion.
What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
My number one goal is to make the school district the number one choice for education in our community. I would do this by seeking to understand why so many families are choosing other educational environments. Currently only 62% of students in our community are choosing Forest Lake Area Schools. I would seek to understand why our students test scores have been falling for the last five years. I would encourage a thorough review of our budget and redirect funds being spent on controversial issues and allocate it to attract and retain excellent teachers, bus drivers and staff.
Is there a specific issue that caused you to seek office?
The last couple of years it became evident that there were major changes that were occurring in our schools that were very upsetting to me. I learned that many other parents and community member shared my concerns. My concerns surrounded our school district pushing a one-sided political narrative by exposing my kids to racist teaching on white privilege, gender theory and anti-American worldviews. One major example of politicization of the schools was the administration’s decision to have a moment of silence on the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd without any parental notification in advance. Another major concern was the school district overstepping parental authority by mandating masks for healthy children. Finally, I have seen and experienced changes in our schools that keep parents at a distance.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
I believe in healthy robust debate. I would solicit input and communicate positively and effectively with my peers on the school board as well as community members. I would seek to ensure that the voice of our community is represented in the policies and curriculum decisions. Our school district is the “Independent” 0831 school district. I would advocate that we should be free from state or federal interference through the use of grant money to enforce their policies or views in our schools that are opposed to our community values and/or that further politicize the school environment. I would take great interest in other views and input and respectfully disagree with anyone if their views were contrary to what I believed was in the best interest of our students and community.
How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
The school board should empower and oversee the administrative curriculum staff to explore and recommend curriculum that is free from controversial political, social or moral content and addresses the student need for academic success in a fiscally responsible manner.
Todd L. Proulx
Age: 60
Occupation: Owner f64 business services, llc and tlc digital images.
Previous political experience/community involvement:
Anoka Hennepin Credit Union, Board of Directors; Anoka Hennepin Credit Union, Chair Supervisory Committee; TEFFLA (The Education Foundation of the Forest Lake Area), Co-Treasure; NetGiver (Credit Union Service Organization) Advisory Committee Member.
What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
To be non-partition and remove politics from our school board. I promise not to be the smartest person in the room but to be the best informed. To be open minded, listen, work hard and make the best decisions based on the information I have. To bring common purpose, empathy and trust to the board.
Is there a specific issue that caused you to seek office?
Forest Lake Schools faced years of dramatic budget cuts: curriculum review and development, instructional coaches, instructional support resources for students, all cut or eliminated. As a result, we did not have a district-wide literacy and reading curriculum designed to meet current standards. With the passing of the 2018 operating levy we have made huge strides to rebuild the system that supports teaching and learning. I want to continue to focus on moving our district forward. It takes the community and district to support our students.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
I promise to actively listen and engage all views, building common purpose, empathy and trust on the board and with the community. I am running with no political agenda or bias. I will be collaborative, committed and willing to listen and learn. No one will work harder to ensure that our schools are the best they can be.
How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
School districts are required to put state standards into place. School districts determine how their students will meet the standards and benchmarks by developing courses and curriculum and choosing teaching methods.
I define curriculum is as the totality of the student experience. It is not just the textbook, program or courses available. It defines scope, sequence and standards. The board plays a critical role in budget, and overall guidance on decisions. The board needs to make informed decisions, communicate with community members, develop relationships with teachers, staff, administration and students.
Curt Rebelein, Jr.
Age: 43
Occupation: Full-Time Chief Information Security Officer & Part-Time Business Owner
Previous political experience/community involvement:
I am a volunteer hunter safety instructor for the state of MN. I have been a youth coach, contributed to various district policies and procedures, attended board meetings and provided feedback, worked with teaching and learning, (unknowingly) helped pilot hybrid learning and participated on a levy committee.
What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?
My primary goal for our schools is improving transparency and community involvement. The district is facing several challenges like transportation, security, curriculum, and academic performance. Board members cannot achieve anything unilaterally. They need to collaborate not only with other members and school administration but, most importantly, the community. Transparency and collaboration have been obvious shortcomings of the current board that have negatively impacted trust across the community. In addition to rebuilding this trust, increased collaboration will also result in outcomes that are more reflective of our community values. A board that works in unison with the community, parents, and students is much stronger than one that is simply comprised of seven individuals. The willingness to include input from outside the boardroom in all decisions leads to improved and stronger outcomes that will have a profound effect on the success of our students.
Is there a specific issue that caused you to seek office?
Several worthy topics come to mind when I ponder this question, each of them of equal importance. There is a common denominator, however: potential. One of the things that excites me the most about the opportunity to serve on the board is the amazing potential that our district is capable of. With the right leadership and a renewed focus on academic excellence, the district is poised to do great things for our students. We need to address declining academic performance across the district, this should be one of our top priorities. Our community has answered the call to fund a high-quality education for our students and test scores indicate that we’re falling short on delivery. By shifting our focus back to academics, and away from social issues that are better addressed at home, we will be more successful in fulfilling our district’s vision, “Excellence for Every Student Every Day.”
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
As a business executive, I am very accustomed to taking the recommendations of various experts into account when making decisions. As a school board member, these experts include district employees, external consultants, parents, community members, students, and various other sources. As in business, decisions on the board need to be made by taking all of these perspectives into consideration and ultimately doing what is best for our students and our community. There will be situations where this decision may run contrary to my personal beliefs for one reason or another, that is inevitable. The important thing to remember is that the needs of our students and the community are of greater consequence than my singular opinion. Personally, I’m more interested in helping solve problems than in being right. I believe that this is the most effective way to make a positive impact as a leader.
How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
The primary role of the school board is to represent our community and our students, mainly through oversight. As it pertains to curriculum, there are several moving parts that need to operate in unison. The district needs to remain in compliance with the directives that are handed down by the state. We have several controls in place to assure compliance. We rely on external advisors, the curriculum committee, the department of teaching learning, and so on. The board’s role in this process is to be the voice of our community, parents, and students. This feedback is a critical piece to assure that our community values are represented in what is ultimately presented to our students. Furthermore, it is important that this feedback is ongoing to assure that the curriculum and lessons that our students are exposed to remain in compliance with the state directives and our community values.
April Eagan did not submit a questionnaire response by deadline.
