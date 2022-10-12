Columbus Mayor
Dave Povolny
Age: 61
Occupation: Business owner/Electrical Engineer
Previous political experience and community involvement:
I was the second mayor of the great city of Columbus, 2010-2018.
I served as president of the Forest Lake fire board and a member of the Forest Lake cable commission board. I also served on the Youth Service Bureau board.
What prompted you to seek office?
Home Businesses: The current council is unfairly treating the residents who desperately need to work from home in these troubling times. (Editor’s note: Povolny is referencing the city’s moratorium on new home businesses, not those who work remotely. For more information on the moratoriums, visit tinyurl.com/4wcumhzv.)
Spending: The city budget has risen over last 3 years and is going to rise again this year.
Freedom: Long-time business owners in the southern part of city are being cheated out of making best use of their land. (Editor’s note: Povolny is referencing the city’s moratorium on new businesses along Lake Drive. For more information on the moratoriums, visit tinyurl.com/4wcumhzv.)
Outsourcing Critical Services: Our building inspection department has been outsourced, forcing residents to choose one chosen provider. Also, our homes and business are now being assessed by the county assessor instead of a city assessor.
Collusion: The current mayor, council woman and planning commission chair are colluding to hold a majority on the city council and push through their agenda. All three of their election signs are put up together. All three of their mailings arrive at your door together. All three of their campaign messages are eerily similar.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs?
Infrastructure: Some infrastructure improvements cannot be put off as they will only cost more in the future and need to be completed. Others may be able to be delayed. I have eight years experience as mayor and I know when to “kick the can down the road”.
City Equipment: “Pay As You Go”’or PAYGO means you figure out what you’re going to need, save up the money then purchase it. I supported PAYGO for all city improvements except for the larger items that required bonds.
Employee Costs: Good employees are hard to find and even harder to keep. Our city needs to pay competitively, foster a positive work environment, provide the necessary training and expect excellence out of all our staff.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
Being mayor for eight years, I soon realized that I could not please every constituent. My goal was to solve every situation by listening to committees, residents and the other council members and then vote to support the best ideas from all three. My opinion was sometimes changed after listening to the hard work presented by the committees and the differing views presented by citizens.
When I was mayor, I always listened and treated everyone with patience and respect. Even during events that filled up city hall, I allowed everyone to be seen and heard. Sometimes this took many hours, but as mayor, it is part of your job to let everyone speak so the city council can carefully weigh every bit of information.
Jesse Preiner
Age: 65
Occupation: Mayor of Columbus and former business owner (Trout Air and Freeway Storage)
Previous political experience and community involvement:
• A life-long resident of Columbus
• Mayor of Columbus for the past four years
• Member of the Planning Commission for 10 years
• Active participant in Columbus politics for 20+ years
What prompted you to seek office?
I am a life-long resident of Columbus who understands my civic responsibility. I was recruited to run for Mayor by many Columbus residents after the past council (under the leadership of Dave Povolny) allowed an asphalt plant into our City. The previous mayor and council ignored the residents’ outrage even though the opposition to the asphalt plant was strongly voiced by many Columbus residents and surrounding communities. In addition, they brought a TIF district (a program which allows businesses to not pay taxes for eight years) into our city that is costing Columbus residents $80,000/year.
Being Mayor is a challenging job. However, it is satisfying knowing that I am helping our community to maintain its unique rural nature by thoughtfully bringing new businesses into our business districts, adding amenities and much-needed tax revenue to Columbus, which allows our residents to continue to enjoy their peaceful rural neighborhoods.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs?
I am financially conservative regarding City finances and in the past four years we have held the line on city spending. We have also put aside money each year to protect taxpayers from inflationary pressures that include price increases for fuel, road salt, police, labor, and insurance. We have been able to pay for our share of two fire trucks (a partnership with Forest Lake) and a new snowplow without blowing the budget. We have welcomed several new businesses to Columbus including Caribou Coffee, Viking Industrial, Ecofun Motorsports, Love’s Travel Plaza, and Running Aces Hotel. Because of development like these, the city is expecting an additional $500,000 in property taxes in 2023. By welcoming businesses to Columbus who are willing to pay their fair share of taxes, Columbus homeowners can be assured this Mayor and Council have their best interests at heart and can feel protected against increased city taxes.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
I pride myself on listening to Columbus residents and businesses. My opinion is only 1/5th of any vote in City Hall. I believe that everyone’s opinion should be heard, discussed, and is equally valuable. Our open forums and community workshops always welcome public input. We currently have a council and commission that put the interests of residents first — moderate taxes and businesses whose tax contributions help us maintain our rural lifestyle.
Our Planning Commission, Park Board, and Public Works Board dedicate many hours to researching the issues and topics that are brought to City Hall and bring their reports to the council for further discussion so that each council member can make informed votes on what is best for residents.
Columbus Council
Ron Hanegraaf
Age: 72
Occupation: Retired Police Officer
Previous political experience and community involvement:
I served as chairperson on the Planning Commission for the past four years and the Planning Commission in the 90s. I volunteered as firearms safety instructor for the MN DNR (24 years), assisted the Forest Lake Youth Service Bureau (eight years), was involved in a Theft Awareness Program, and DARE.
What prompted you to seek office?
I have been a proud resident of Columbus for 40 years and love living here. I have always been interested in where we are going as a City. I returned to the Planning Commission in January 2018 when I felt the need to get involved again. I was not an advocate for the asphalt plant and see it as a bad decision by the 2017 council. This decision was not the only one, but it was the one that prompted me to get involved again. I believe businesses are good for our community if placed properly, and can help us immensely with our taxes and quality of life. I believe that the current council has kept these principles in their decision-making process and I would like to help in continuing their vision. I have always believed in civic commitment and giving back to the community — that is who I am.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs?
Though I am not trained in economics, I understand planning for the future is a must. I’m retired, like many of my neighbors, and we have to watch our budgets just as the City does.
Attending council meetings over the past four years, I have seen that we as a city are on the right track. I look at our budget and see monies being put into funds for the times when inflation causes issues in running a city. I believe our city is financially on a good structure and is protecting us from the economic inflation that we are currently experiencing.
We can see more positive businesses developing in the right areas during the last four years, bringing in tax money to keep operational costs down. If we act conservatively and intelligently, we can overcome these up and downs in our economy with little effect on our own personal budgets.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
“I remind myself every morning: Nothing I say this day will teach me anything. So, if I’m going to learn, I must do it by listening.” —Larry King (CNN)
I agree — I learn by listening. A knowledgeable staff and advisory committee, such as the Planning Commission, who researches and studies the issue at hand, helps immensely in the decision-making process, but I must also read and listen. Our residents are one of the best sources of information in regards to their needs and wants in our city. An issue in one part of our City might be unknown to another part of our city. I believe if you listen, you learn, and through discussion you can eventually come to make the right decision for the city at large.
Janet Hegland
Age: 61
Occupation: Retired
Previous political experience and community involvement:
Since 2018, Columbus City Council, Deputy Mayor; Chair, Council Personnel Committee; Liaison to the Park Board and the Rice Creek Watershed District. Vice Chair of the Sunrise River WMO Board, member on the Lower St. Croix River CWMP Implementation Policy Committee. Board Chair/Board member and volunteer for several non-profit organizations.
What prompted you to seek office?
I thought long and hard about running for re-election, I’m a “roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty” kind of council member and have worked hard to tackle problems and issues that have challenged Columbus for years. I set goals at the beginning of my term and, like many people, the pandemic threw a monkey wrench into my timeline. I’m proud of the progress I’ve made, but there is still more to do. I want to finish the great progress we’ve made in securing funding to extend high speed internet to all areas of Columbus; continue the great work our Economic Development Authority has initiated to attract, retain, and highlight our Columbus businesses; develop a platform for hosting community events that leverages grants and other sources of revenue to finance them; and continue the city’s communication improvement plan for expanding communication avenues to our residents and businesses.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs?
I consider myself a fiscal conservative. I research the options and carefully weigh the return on investment before authorizing increases. Some of what impacts our taxes is out of our control (e.g., market value fluctuations, the overall economy, mandates passed down from the state or county), but we do have control over many things. By planning carefully, accruing for large capital expenditures to minimize the need to borrow, and growing the revenue side of the budget, in addition to managing the expense side of the equation, we can continue to meet the public’s expectations. Previously, the focus has been on the expense side of the equation. I’ve led the charge to bring new sources of funding to our city so that we don’t have to cut services to meet our budget and can still provide for safe and well-maintained roads, public services and safety, and retaining our rural feel.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
I have a four-year track record of reaching out for public opinion. Rules have been changed so the public is no longer timed to keep their comments during Public Open Forum or Public Hearings to three minutes, nor are topics they want to discuss restricted. We’ve held several open houses and initiated several public opinion surveys: park survey, internet survey, branding survey, and the traffic speed study. I actively engage with our advisory committees by attending their meetings so that I can hear first-hand their thoughts on projects. I ask questions and come to meetings prepared. When my views are contrary to others, I share my research/rationale and I seek to understand their views. Sometimes this changes my mind, sometimes my research changes their mind. It’s healthy to have a variety of opinions on the board, it’s not a winner take all contest.
Jody Krebs
Age: 59
Occupation: State of Minnesota - Sr. Court Clerk
Previous political experience and community involvement:
12 yrs. Music Facilitator – our church for 1-8th grade
12 yrs. Girl Scout leader
Appointed by the Governor to the Minnesota School Bus Safety Advisory Committee
Elected and served on the Forest Lake School Board
Appointed to the Columbus Planning Commission 7.5 yrs.
What prompted you to seek office?
My friends, neighbors and family have encouraged me to run for city council. I have years of direct experience being on school board, and I bring a considerable amount of knowledge of our city’s dynamics and the policies and processes governing how our city functions through serving on our planning commission for 7.5 years. I am passionate about serving our community and possess leadership, listening and understanding skills. I am ready to serve.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs?
Columbus has in place a strategic timeline processes on infrastructure needs, road maintenance, equipment, office staff and technical equipment. As a new council member I would assess the current budget looking at maintaining essential services (police, fire) infrastructure improvements deemed necessary to maintain quality and safety. Only if any of these were in jeopardy would I consider raising taxes in hard times for our Columbus taxpayer.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
I would listen to all perspectives, weigh the pros and cons of the request or plan and look at the short-term and long –term effects that could benefit or maybe negatively impact the community as a whole.
Jennifer (Jennie) Lattin
Age: 35
Occupation: Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Uniform Company
Previous political experience and community involvement:
I grew up in Columbus and campaigned for candidates with my parents growing up. I completed my MBA from St. Thomas and feel having both social studies and business backgrounds as well as being from the community make me well-rounded and objective in Columbus civic life.
What prompted you to seek office?
Columbus is growing and changing. I want to be a voice in that change and for the future of our town. I began following meetings after the local dog kennel struggled to obtain licensure from the council. They were an already established business that was changing ownership and were forced to spend quite a bit of money in upgrades before certain council members would approve their license. The list of upgrades was specific to their business and appeared very targeted. Other decisions by some council members relating to budget cutting the community service officer and the pending changes to the west side business corridor of Lake Drive are also frustrating to watch.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs?
I would start by not spending a large sum on a compliance official. At the recent budget meeting, certain council members voted to create this position at a hefty cost. Compliance violations are currently complaint-based and rarely involve citations or fines. This is a waste of money and targets citizens with less land. The planning commission noted during discussion about the city’s 12-month moratorium on residential businesses it will be easier to notice those in non-compliance for residential businesses that sit on one acre, versus those with more acres, as the compliance official would be taking pictures from the roadway. Targeting those with less land means generally targeting those who own homes built before the five acre minimum was established. (Editor’s note: more information on the 12-month residential business moratorium can be found at tinyurl.com/4wcumhzv.)
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
I take the opinions of advisory committees, like the planning commission, seriously, as they should be subject matter experts in their area and review issues objectively. It is important for committees and city council members to seek feedback from experts as well as local residents and businesses, especially those impacted by the decisions made. Ultimately, my opinion does not matter as much as what the majority of residents want, so if I disagree with something, I need to objectively weigh pros and cons, and make best judgment for the future of our town. I believe in non-partisan politics and having people serve who have no self-interest in what they are voting on. I believe social media, email and mailers, and going door-to-door are powerful tools for communicating the goings-on in the town.
Anson Watson
Age: 35
Occupation: Construction
Previous political experience and community involvement:
I am new to the world of politics and am focused on dedicating myself towards the residents of Columbus.
What prompted you to seek office?
With support from my friends and family. I was eager to join the council to support my community and the residents that reside here.
Inflation is causing stress on the average taxpayer, as well as cities. How would you make decisions regarding tax increases for things like infrastructure improvements, city equipment, and employee costs?
All decisions made will be based on the good for residents of the city of Columbus. Decisions made at the local cities level greatly impact larger economies and must be evaluated from all aspects. Thriving business paired with fiscal responsibility is the best approach toward uncertain times.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your own opinions with the recommendations of advisory committees and residents in your decision-making process. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to those others?
Opposing arguments is part of the “decision-making process.” I enjoy discussing current issues at any time.
