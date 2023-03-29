On a sunny spring day, a special homecoming event was held at the American Legion in Forest Lake. It was a homecoming for 1999 Forest Lake graduate and current U.S. foreign service diplomat Nicole Finnemann, who flew home to be the master of ceremony event for the Legion’s annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Service. But Finnemann spent her time “welcoming home” the Vietnam veterans from the area during the service, an event that’s a labor of love by Forest Lake resident Diane Finnemann, Nicole’s mother.
It’s been 15 years since Minnesota became the sixth state in the country to officially recognize March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day, due to the work of Diane. Diane’s brother was a Vietnam veteran who, upon his return to the U.S., was vilified and ridiculed for his service, and later died of suicide. In 2008, Diane successfully lobbied the state Legislature to pass a state-wide recognition of Vietnam Veterans, signed by Gov. Tim Pawlenty. On March 27, 2008, Nicole took the same oath of the veterans she admired. She said that what gets her through the dark and difficult days is thinking about the Vietnam veterans she knew. Nine years later, President Donald Trump signed a similar act, creating March 29 as a federally recognized holiday honoring Vietnam veterans.
But locally, Diane has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure Vietnam veterans in the area are honored and recognized for their service. Other than two canceled years due to COVID-19, the ceremony took place on Sunday, March 26, making this the 16th annual event in Forest Lake.
Nicole spoke through tears on Sunday of her love and appreciation for Vietnam veterans, and how that inspired her to go into the U.S. Foreign Service.
“I grew up with your heroic, messy, inspiring story. I didn’t learn about the Vietnam war from a textbook or a movie, but from vets, from you. … Vietnam veterans are examples of the best we can be, especially when times are dark. … Your story, now mixed with my own, gives me crystal clarity of why I’m a patriot. Your story is what inspires me to keep serving,” Nicole said in her opening speech. Nicole also thanked the allies in Vietnam who risked their own lives to help the U.S. in the war effort.
This year’s theme for the service was focused on the story of innovating the swift boats, a type of boat that was commissioned specifically for the conflict in Vietnam after the fighting had started. The winning essay was given by Forest Lake Area High School senior Jacob Mayer about the importance of swift boats. Minnesota transplant and Vietnam veteran Tom Edwards addressed the crowd about his experience on a swift boat as an electrician, and how he was able to procure a swift boat for a museum in San Diego, where he lived as an aerospace engineer for much of his life after the war.
“Prior to their arrival of swift boats in Vietnam, the Viet Cong had unbounded access to rivers, canals, and coastlines for swiveling and infiltration operations. Swift boats very successfully put an end to that,” Edwards said in his speech.
The ceremony on Sunday also honored local Vietnam veteran Rolland “Rocky” Lindberg.
