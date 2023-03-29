On a sunny spring day, a special homecoming event was held at the American Legion in Forest Lake. It was a homecoming for 1999 Forest Lake graduate and current U.S. foreign service diplomat Nicole Finnemann, who flew home to be the master of ceremony event for the Legion’s annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Service. But Finnemann spent her time “welcoming home” the Vietnam veterans from the area during the service, an event that’s a labor of love by Forest Lake resident Diane Finnemann, Nicole’s mother. 

It’s been 15 years since Minnesota became the sixth state in the country to officially recognize March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day, due to the work of Diane. Diane’s brother was a Vietnam veteran who, upon his return to the U.S., was vilified and ridiculed for his service, and later died of suicide. In 2008, Diane successfully lobbied the state Legislature to pass a state-wide recognition of Vietnam Veterans, signed by Gov. Tim Pawlenty. On March 27, 2008, Nicole took the same oath of the veterans she admired. She said that what gets her through the dark and difficult days is thinking about the Vietnam veterans she knew. Nine years later, President Donald Trump signed a similar act, creating March 29 as a federally recognized holiday honoring Vietnam veterans. 

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

